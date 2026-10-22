Trump Says US Is Not Negotiating with Iran as Decision Nears
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington was not engaged in negotiations with Iran, suggesting that a decisive development in the conflict could come “fairly soon.”
“No, I think we’re not negotiating,” Trump told reporters as he returned from a campaign rally in South Carolina. “We are going to have something one way or the other that’ll happen fairly soon.”
“Most people seem to think it’s after the election, and we’re going to see what happens,” he added.
Earlier at the rally, Trump indicated that the United States could bring its military campaign against Iran to an end immediately but said he wanted to ensure that any outcome would be sustainable.
“It’ll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time,” he said.
Trump also asserted that Washington had defeated Iran on both military and economic fronts, insisting that Tehran would “never have a nuclear weapon.”
His comments came amid reports that American and Israeli military officials had prepared options for launching fresh strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections. The reported plans were based on information from US officials and other individuals familiar with the discussions.
However, the possibility of renewed attacks remains uncertain, as Trump has repeatedly rejected proposals to resume large-scale military operations this year. A White House official declined to confirm the reported preparations, stating that the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist.”
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting locations across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important passage for international energy shipments.
Efforts to reach an agreement have since encountered difficulties. A memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, has stalled amid continuing disagreements, including disputes over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
“No, I think we’re not negotiating,” Trump told reporters as he returned from a campaign rally in South Carolina. “We are going to have something one way or the other that’ll happen fairly soon.”
“Most people seem to think it’s after the election, and we’re going to see what happens,” he added.
Earlier at the rally, Trump indicated that the United States could bring its military campaign against Iran to an end immediately but said he wanted to ensure that any outcome would be sustainable.
“It’ll end very soon. We could leave now, but we want to make sure it lasts for a long time,” he said.
Trump also asserted that Washington had defeated Iran on both military and economic fronts, insisting that Tehran would “never have a nuclear weapon.”
His comments came amid reports that American and Israeli military officials had prepared options for launching fresh strikes against Iran following the US midterm elections. The reported plans were based on information from US officials and other individuals familiar with the discussions.
However, the possibility of renewed attacks remains uncertain, as Trump has repeatedly rejected proposals to resume large-scale military operations this year. A White House official declined to confirm the reported preparations, stating that the administration does not comment on military plans “that may or may not exist.”
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting locations across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important passage for international energy shipments.
Efforts to reach an agreement have since encountered difficulties. A memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in June, following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, has stalled amid continuing disagreements, including disputes over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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