Belgian Student Alleges Racist Insults, Police Assault During Liege Protest
(MENAFN) A teenage student in the Belgian city of Liege has accused police officers of directing racist insults at her and physically attacking her during demonstrations against education spending cuts, according to reports published Wednesday.
The student, referred to as Anais to protect her identity and that of her family, alleged that officers verbally abused and assaulted her during a protest in central Liege on October 5.
She was part of a group of students who organized a blockade outside their school to oppose reductions in education funding. After participating in the action alongside approximately ten other students, Anais and her friends traveled to the city center to join a larger demonstration.
According to her account, police officers surrounded the group after noticing their foreign backgrounds and subjected them to discriminatory language.
"They called us 'dirty Arabs' and hit us with batons," she told local media, adding that one officer also made an offensive comment about her Asian heritage.
Jadranka Lozina, a spokesperson for the Liege police district, said she had no knowledge of the alleged remarks. However, she emphasized that racist conduct by police officers would be unacceptable.
The allegations have emerged amid student demonstrations opposing education austerity measures, with the incident raising concerns about the treatment of young protesters and claims of discriminatory conduct by law enforcement.
The student, referred to as Anais to protect her identity and that of her family, alleged that officers verbally abused and assaulted her during a protest in central Liege on October 5.
She was part of a group of students who organized a blockade outside their school to oppose reductions in education funding. After participating in the action alongside approximately ten other students, Anais and her friends traveled to the city center to join a larger demonstration.
According to her account, police officers surrounded the group after noticing their foreign backgrounds and subjected them to discriminatory language.
"They called us 'dirty Arabs' and hit us with batons," she told local media, adding that one officer also made an offensive comment about her Asian heritage.
Jadranka Lozina, a spokesperson for the Liege police district, said she had no knowledge of the alleged remarks. However, she emphasized that racist conduct by police officers would be unacceptable.
The allegations have emerged amid student demonstrations opposing education austerity measures, with the incident raising concerns about the treatment of young protesters and claims of discriminatory conduct by law enforcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment