Malaysia Calls for Deeper ASEAN Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) Malaysia has reiterated its commitment to closer security coordination among Southeast Asian countries following the conclusion of a regional ministerial conference on cross-border crime in the Philippines.
Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Thursday that stronger relationships and greater mutual understanding among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were vital to preserving peace and stability across the region.
His comments followed the conclusion of the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, which wrapped up Wednesday in Makati City, the Philippines.
Speaking in a Facebook post after a gala dinner marking the end of the gathering, Saifuddin emphasized that cooperation should go beyond official discussions and agreements, highlighting the importance of building stronger working relationships between officials from member states.
He described the meeting as an opportunity to exchange perspectives and engage with counterparts from across the regional bloc.
The two-day conference, held Tuesday and Wednesday, addressed ways to improve collective efforts against transnational criminal activities. Key issues included online scams, money laundering, human trafficking and organized criminal networks.
During the discussions, Malaysia called on ASEAN members to turn shared commitments into practical enforcement measures. These efforts, according to the Malaysian position, should prioritize intelligence-sharing, financial investigations and coordinated operations targeting criminal syndicates.
Saifuddin also stressed the need for closer cooperation across national borders as criminal activities increasingly exploit digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Malaysia's appeal underscored the importance of coordinated regional responses to increasingly complex threats that extend beyond individual countries.
Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Thursday that stronger relationships and greater mutual understanding among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were vital to preserving peace and stability across the region.
His comments followed the conclusion of the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime, which wrapped up Wednesday in Makati City, the Philippines.
Speaking in a Facebook post after a gala dinner marking the end of the gathering, Saifuddin emphasized that cooperation should go beyond official discussions and agreements, highlighting the importance of building stronger working relationships between officials from member states.
He described the meeting as an opportunity to exchange perspectives and engage with counterparts from across the regional bloc.
The two-day conference, held Tuesday and Wednesday, addressed ways to improve collective efforts against transnational criminal activities. Key issues included online scams, money laundering, human trafficking and organized criminal networks.
During the discussions, Malaysia called on ASEAN members to turn shared commitments into practical enforcement measures. These efforts, according to the Malaysian position, should prioritize intelligence-sharing, financial investigations and coordinated operations targeting criminal syndicates.
Saifuddin also stressed the need for closer cooperation across national borders as criminal activities increasingly exploit digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Malaysia's appeal underscored the importance of coordinated regional responses to increasingly complex threats that extend beyond individual countries.
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