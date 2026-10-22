Unidentified Drones Breach Airspace Over French Military Installations
(MENAFN) Unidentified drones were spotted flying over several military installations in southern France, including the Toulon naval base, during a military exercise held earlier this month, according to media reports citing maritime authorities.
The unauthorized flights took place at night between October 9 and 13, reportedly covering the naval base, facilities belonging to the Directorate General of Armaments in Toulon and the 54th Artillery Regiment in the nearby town of Hyeres.
France’s Maritime Prefecture confirmed that the drones were not connected to the aircraft participating in Exercise Typhoon, which took place from October 5 to 16.
The military exercise featured aerial operations aimed at preparing personnel to defend military infrastructure in and around Toulon harbor. Various aircraft, including drones, were involved in the training activities.
Authorities have not established how many unauthorized drones were involved or identified their specific models. Despite using advanced electromagnetic jamming equipment, security personnel were unable to locate the aircraft, according to reports.
“There were several of them each time, and they were large aircraft,” a source told local media.
A judicial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Toulon public prosecutor’s office to determine who controlled the drones and why they entered the restricted airspace.
Regulations prohibit flights over the designated “LF-P 62 Toulon” zone to safeguard sensitive military facilities. Exceptions are permitted for certain operations, including emergency services, according to the report.
The unauthorized flights took place at night between October 9 and 13, reportedly covering the naval base, facilities belonging to the Directorate General of Armaments in Toulon and the 54th Artillery Regiment in the nearby town of Hyeres.
France’s Maritime Prefecture confirmed that the drones were not connected to the aircraft participating in Exercise Typhoon, which took place from October 5 to 16.
The military exercise featured aerial operations aimed at preparing personnel to defend military infrastructure in and around Toulon harbor. Various aircraft, including drones, were involved in the training activities.
Authorities have not established how many unauthorized drones were involved or identified their specific models. Despite using advanced electromagnetic jamming equipment, security personnel were unable to locate the aircraft, according to reports.
“There were several of them each time, and they were large aircraft,” a source told local media.
A judicial investigation has been launched under the supervision of the Toulon public prosecutor’s office to determine who controlled the drones and why they entered the restricted airspace.
Regulations prohibit flights over the designated “LF-P 62 Toulon” zone to safeguard sensitive military facilities. Exceptions are permitted for certain operations, including emergency services, according to the report.
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