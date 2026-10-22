Flooding Claims Lives as Severe Storm Batters France’s Corsica Island
(MENAFN) A man in his sixties who disappeared after floodwaters carried away his vehicle on the French island of Corsica has been found dead, with his body recovered late Tuesday, according to reports citing local authorities.
The man had been traveling with a woman when their vehicle was swept into a river in Ghisonaccia. While the woman managed to escape the incident, the man was reported missing until his body was eventually discovered.
The fatal incident occurred as a powerful storm swept across the Mediterranean region, bringing intense rainfall to southeastern France and causing particularly severe conditions in Corsica.
Rainfall measurements at the Solenzara air base reached 612 millimeters (24.1 inches) within 24 hours. This total amounted to approximately five times the area's typical rainfall for the entire month of October, according to media reports.
The flooding also trapped dozens of vehicles, prompting rescue teams to evacuate motorists from dangerous areas. Some people were taken to temporary overnight accommodation after rising water levels left roads submerged and impassable.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, firefighters discovered another body in Saint-Mitre-les-Remparts, located in the southern Bouches-du-Rhone department. The discovery followed an extensive search operation that included helicopter assistance.
Authorities have yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the second death, and an investigation is ongoing.
The severe weather system has since passed, with no French departments remaining under an orange-level weather warning, according to reports.
The man had been traveling with a woman when their vehicle was swept into a river in Ghisonaccia. While the woman managed to escape the incident, the man was reported missing until his body was eventually discovered.
The fatal incident occurred as a powerful storm swept across the Mediterranean region, bringing intense rainfall to southeastern France and causing particularly severe conditions in Corsica.
Rainfall measurements at the Solenzara air base reached 612 millimeters (24.1 inches) within 24 hours. This total amounted to approximately five times the area's typical rainfall for the entire month of October, according to media reports.
The flooding also trapped dozens of vehicles, prompting rescue teams to evacuate motorists from dangerous areas. Some people were taken to temporary overnight accommodation after rising water levels left roads submerged and impassable.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, firefighters discovered another body in Saint-Mitre-les-Remparts, located in the southern Bouches-du-Rhone department. The discovery followed an extensive search operation that included helicopter assistance.
Authorities have yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the second death, and an investigation is ongoing.
The severe weather system has since passed, with no French departments remaining under an orange-level weather warning, according to reports.
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