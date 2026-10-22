Sanchez Welcomes Milei with Political Irony Amid Spain Argentina Tensions
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responded sarcastically to Argentine President Javier Milei's arrival in Madrid on Wednesday, embracing the label "leftie" that the Argentine leader regularly uses to disparage his political rivals.
A prominent banner displayed outside the headquarters of Sanchez's Socialist Party welcomed Milei with the message: "Hello, Milei. The lefties welcome you to Spain, the fastest-growing country in Europe."
Sanchez also shared a video on the US social media platform X, addressing Milei's repeated use of the Spanish term "zurdo," meaning "leftie," as an insult against people on the political left.
"There are those who think they insult us by calling us lefties," he said.
The Spanish prime minister went on to list several policies he associates with his political beliefs, including raising pensions, increasing the minimum wage annually, allowing parents more time with their children, protecting abortion rights and opposing war. He argued that these positions were reasons to embrace rather than reject the label.
"So yes, I'm a leftie, and proud of it," he concluded.
Milei's visit takes place against a backdrop of persistent disagreements with Sanchez, whom the Argentine president has repeatedly criticized during previous trips to Spain.
Since assuming office in December 2023, Milei has traveled to Spain several times without holding official talks with Sanchez. The absence of direct meetings has contributed to diplomatic tensions between the two governments, making the latest visit another point of friction in their relationship.
A prominent banner displayed outside the headquarters of Sanchez's Socialist Party welcomed Milei with the message: "Hello, Milei. The lefties welcome you to Spain, the fastest-growing country in Europe."
Sanchez also shared a video on the US social media platform X, addressing Milei's repeated use of the Spanish term "zurdo," meaning "leftie," as an insult against people on the political left.
"There are those who think they insult us by calling us lefties," he said.
The Spanish prime minister went on to list several policies he associates with his political beliefs, including raising pensions, increasing the minimum wage annually, allowing parents more time with their children, protecting abortion rights and opposing war. He argued that these positions were reasons to embrace rather than reject the label.
"So yes, I'm a leftie, and proud of it," he concluded.
Milei's visit takes place against a backdrop of persistent disagreements with Sanchez, whom the Argentine president has repeatedly criticized during previous trips to Spain.
Since assuming office in December 2023, Milei has traveled to Spain several times without holding official talks with Sanchez. The absence of direct meetings has contributed to diplomatic tensions between the two governments, making the latest visit another point of friction in their relationship.
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