Iran Says It Targets Oil Tankers in Arabian Gulf
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that its naval forces had struck four vessels in the northern Arabian Gulf, alleging that the ships were transferring oil cargoes between one another.
In a statement, the IRGC’s naval forces reported that "fires were still burning on the targeted ships."
The military body said the four vessels had been detected conducting ship-to-ship oil transfers before being attacked simultaneously for traveling along “unauthorized routes.”
The IRGC also accused the United States of “encouraging ships to cross a maritime passage planted with mines,” claiming that the practice was contributing to an “increase in maritime incidents.”
The statement further warned Washington that continued actions of this kind could prompt a broader Iranian response. According to the IRGC, such retaliation “would also include American bases in the region.”
The latest announcement comes amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States. On Feb. 28, Washington and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out attacks against Israel and US facilities in several regional countries. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April.
The United States later conducted further strikes against targets inside Iran as negotiations between the two countries stalled, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.
Iran announced on July 12 that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz following the resumption of US attacks on July 8, adding to uncertainty surrounding maritime activity and security in the strategically important Gulf region.
In a statement, the IRGC’s naval forces reported that "fires were still burning on the targeted ships."
The military body said the four vessels had been detected conducting ship-to-ship oil transfers before being attacked simultaneously for traveling along “unauthorized routes.”
The IRGC also accused the United States of “encouraging ships to cross a maritime passage planted with mines,” claiming that the practice was contributing to an “increase in maritime incidents.”
The statement further warned Washington that continued actions of this kind could prompt a broader Iranian response. According to the IRGC, such retaliation “would also include American bases in the region.”
The latest announcement comes amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States. On Feb. 28, Washington and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, prompting Tehran to carry out attacks against Israel and US facilities in several regional countries. A ceasefire was subsequently reached in April.
The United States later conducted further strikes against targets inside Iran as negotiations between the two countries stalled, despite the signing of a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.
Iran announced on July 12 that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz following the resumption of US attacks on July 8, adding to uncertainty surrounding maritime activity and security in the strategically important Gulf region.
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