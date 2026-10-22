Roadrunner Auto Transport Recognized Among Best Car Shipping Companies By Forbes Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National auto transport provider earns a 4.6-star Forbes Advisor rating, backed by a BBB A+ rating and more than 32,000 five-star customer reviews.

BETHPAGE, N.Y, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoadRunner Auto Transport, a nationwide provider of vehicle shipping services, has been named among the best car shipping companies in an independent review by Forbes Advisor, earning a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. The recognition adds to RoadRunner's established reputation, which includes Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation with an A+ rating and more than 32,000 five-star customer reviews across major review platforms.

In its October 2026 review, Forbes Advisor praised RoadRunner Auto Transport's competitive pricing, nationwide coverage, and convenient shipping options. The evaluation, which examined 32 major car shipping companies, identified RoadRunner's open and enclosed transport quotes as among the most competitive in the industry.

The review also highlighted RoadRunner's nationwide availability, door-to-door shipping services, 24/7 shipment tracking, and flexible payment arrangements. This recognition further solidifies RoadRunner Auto Transport's standing as a leader in the U.S. vehicle transportation market.

A Reputation Built on Customer Trust

Beyond its recognition by Forbes Advisor, RoadRunner Auto Transport has cultivated a strong reputation through its commitment to customer satisfaction, dependable transportation services, and continuous investment in the customer experience. As a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating, RoadRunner demonstrates its dedication to maintaining high standards of business practices, transparency, and responsiveness to customer concerns.

Furthermore, the company has amassed more than 32,000 five-star customer reviews across major consumer review platforms, including Shopper Approved, Trustpilot, Google, Consumer Affairs, and other independent review websites. Collectively, these credentials and customer experiences highlight RoadRunner's longstanding presence in the auto transport industry and its commitment to providing reliable vehicle shipping solutions nationwide.

“Shipping a vehicle is an important decision, and customers want to know they're choosing a company they can trust,” said Phil Von Eschen, CEO of RoadRunner Auto Transport.“Being recognized by Forbes Advisor, maintaining BBB accreditation with an A+ rating, and receiving tens of thousands of five-star customer reviews are meaningful reflections of the reputation we've worked hard to build. These achievements underscore the team's dedication and ongoing commitment to making vehicle shipping easier, more reliable, and more accessible for customers across the nation.”

Delivering Nationwide Auto Transport Solutions

RoadRunner Auto Transport provides vehicle shipping services across all 50 states, assisting individuals, families, dealerships, businesses, and relocating customers in transporting their vehicles safely and conveniently. RoadRunner has developed an extensive transportation network supporting a wide range of vehicle types and shipping needs.

The company offers open and enclosed auto transport, cross-country vehicle shipping, seasonal and snowbird transportation, and specialized vehicle relocation services.

By integrating nationwide carrier coverage, convenient online booking, competitive pricing, and shipment tracking, RoadRunner Auto Transport remains dedicated to simplifying the vehicle shipping experience from quote to delivery.

Recognition from Forbes Advisor, alongside the company's BBB accreditation, A+ rating, and extensive customer feedback, reinforces RoadRunner's reputation as a trusted name in the auto transport industry.

About RoadRunner Auto Transport

RoadRunner Auto Transport is a nationwide vehicle shipping company specializing in reliable, convenient, and competitively priced auto transportation services. Serving customers across all 50 states, RoadRunner provides open and enclosed vehicle shipping, door-to-door transport, cross-country car shipping, and solutions for individuals, dealerships, businesses, and seasonal travelers.

The company remains committed to delivering a streamlined transportation experience backed by an extensive carrier network and dedicated customer support.

For more information or to receive an instant car shipping quote, visit .

Read the full Forbes Advisor review: RoadRunner Auto Transport Review 2026

CONTACT: RoadRunner Auto Transport Public Relations Department Bethpage, New York Website: Email:... Phone: (888) 777-2123