AB Tewox Completes The Construction Of A EUR 6.5 Million Grocery Store In Klaipeda

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UAB Janonio 27, a company managed by the investment company AB Tewox, has successfully completed the construction of a grocery store located at J. Janonio St. 27, Klaipeda. The total investment in the project amounts to approximately EUR 6.5 million.

The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Lidl, which starts operations in the newly developed premises on 22 October 2026. The total leasable area is approximately 2,100 sq. m.

One additional store will be built in Lithuania in 2026. In total, more than 10,000 sq. m of leasable area will be developed this year.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

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