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Examining Industry Developments, Transformer Design, and Power Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 22, 2026 - China's power transformer industry serves a broad range of applications, from utility transmission and industrial distribution to renewable energy integration and infrastructure development. As international demand grows and delivery schedules for large units remain extended, buyers are paying closer attention to rated capacity, insulation and cooling configurations, factory testing, and compliance documentation. This report profiles five manufacturers active in the sector: Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., TBEA Co., Ltd., China XD Electric Co., Ltd., Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd. and Chint Electric Co., Ltd.The companies are presented in a consistent order for reference, with greater detail provided for Milestone Electrical based on the product and company information available for this article. The other profiles summarize their publicly documented business scope and transformer-related capabilities. The order is not intended to represent an independent ranking of product quality or overall market performance.Industry Context: Demand, Delivery and Technical RequirementsPower transformers are essential to electricity generation, transmission and distribution. They support voltage conversion between generating facilities, transmission networks, substations and end users. Applications include the High Voltage Power Transformer used in transmission systems, the Distribution Transformer used in local networks, and the Step-Up Transformer and Step-Down Transformer used to connect equipment operating at different voltage levels.Market forecasts vary according to product definitions and the scope of equipment included. MarketsandMarkets projects the global power transformer market to reach USD 41.62 billion by 2030. Separately, the U.S. Department of Energy's assessment of large power transformer resilience reported lead times of up to 128 weeks as of May 2026. The International Energy Agency has also highlighted the long procurement timelines associated with large power transformers. These conditions make manufacturing schedules, technical qualification and delivery planning important considerations for utility and industrial projects.Transformer selection depends on electrical ratings, installation conditions and operating requirements. IEC 60076-1:2011 establishes general requirements for power transformers, while IEC 60076-11:2018 addresses dry-type power transformers within its specified voltage scope. IEC 60076-7:2018 provides loading guidance for mineral-oil-immersed transformers. These standards provide a technical framework for specification and testing; their citation alone does not establish that a particular manufacturer or model is certified.1. Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province, China. According to the company information provided for this article, it operates an 8,000-square-metre manufacturing facility, employs approximately 270 people, including a 30-person engineering team, and has an annual production capacity of 15,000 units. The company reports that exports account for approximately 85% of its business, with markets across South America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe. It identifies Chile, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Nigeria as priority markets.Its documented product portfolio covers power transformers, distribution transformers, dry-type transformers and prefabricated substations. These products serve different requirements in utility networks, industrial facilities, commercial buildings and infrastructure projects.The company's High Voltage Power Transformer range, represented by the SFZ-35000/110KV-35KV platform, is specified across capacities of 5 MVA to 500 MVA, with high-voltage ratings from 35 kV to 220 kV and low-voltage ratings from 10 kV to 110 kV. Available cooling configurations include ONAN, ONAF, OFAF and ODAF, while tap regulation options include OLTC and OCTC. For applicable 110 kV designs, the stated short-circuit impedance range is generally 10% to 14%, subject to the selected specification.For Distribution Transformer applications, the oil-immersed range, represented by the S13-1500/35-0.38 platform, covers 25 kVA to 10,000 kVA at voltage levels from 6 kV to 35 kV. These Oil-Immersed Transformers can be considered for outdoor distribution networks and industrial power systems, subject to project-specific requirements.The Dry-Type Transformer range, represented by the SCB13-1500/35-0.4 platform, is specified across 25 kVA to 15,000 kVA at 6 kV to 35 kV, with AN or AF cooling and IP20 or IP23 protection options. Cast Resin Transformer configurations may be relevant to indoor installations where liquid-free insulation is required, although the exact construction and applicable model should be confirmed against the product datasheet.Milestone also lists the YB-1500/35-0.4 Compact Substation, which integrates high-voltage switchgear, a distribution transformer and low-voltage panels in a single enclosure. Its stated range is 25 kVA to 15,000 kVA at 10 kV to 35 kV, with a Dyn11 vector group, 4% to 6% short-circuit impedance and enclosure protection options of IP44, IP54 or IP55. For projects requiring a Pad-Mounted Transformer or a packaged substation with a different layout, buyers should confirm the enclosure design, connection arrangement and applicable product configuration before ordering.Engineering support includes electromagnetic, thermal and mechanical simulation, together with configuration review based on primary and secondary voltage, rated capacity, frequency, phase, vector group, impedance, loss requirements, cooling method, tap changer, insulation level, installation arrangement and site conditions.Factory testing may include winding resistance, voltage ratio, insulation resistance, no-load loss and load loss measurements, as applicable to the product and agreed test plan. For a Low-Loss Transformer specification, guaranteed losses and the relevant measurement basis should be defined in the purchase documents. Low-Noise Transformer requirements should likewise be supported by an agreed sound-level limit and test conditions rather than a general product description.The company states that it maintains ISO 9001 quality management system information and CE conformity documentation for applicable products. Buyers should verify current documents, issuing bodies, model coverage and the standards referenced in each declaration. Technical discussions can begin with a single-line diagram, required ratings, applicable standards, site conditions and the proposed supply scope.Milestone's product range may be relevant to projects involving Substation Transformers, Industrial Transformers, Transformers for Mining and Transformers for Oil and Gas facilities. Renewable energy and infrastructure applications may also require a Solar Power Plant Transformer, Wind Farm Transformer or Data Center Transformer. The final configuration depends on load characteristics, harmonic content, ambient conditions, redundancy requirements and the electrical interface with downstream equipment.2. TBEA Co., Ltd.TBEA Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese power transmission and transformation equipment group with businesses covering transformers, switchgear, reactors, wires and cables, and related electrical equipment. Its published portfolio includes products for conventional power networks, renewable energy integration and high-voltage transmission projects. TBEA's transformer-related operations also cover high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage applications, with individual subsidiaries offering products such as mobile substations and pad-mounted transformers.For projects involving a Generator Step-Up Transformer, a high-capacity Substation Transformer or other transmission-class equipment, buyers should confirm the manufacturing entity, applicable product ratings, guaranteed losses, impedance, testing arrangements and delivery schedule for the specific offer.3. China XD Electric Co., Ltd.China XD Electric Co., Ltd. is part of China's power transmission and distribution equipment sector, with business activities covering the development, manufacturing and testing of electrical equipment for high-voltage, extra-high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage applications. Its broader group portfolio includes transformer products and other transmission and distribution equipment, supporting projects that require coordinated electrical infrastructure.For procurement, buyers should distinguish between the entity manufacturing the transformer and the entity responsible for the overall contract. The technical submission should identify the offered model, nameplate ratings, routine test documentation, applicable IEC requirements and the legal entity responsible for warranty and after-sales support.4. Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd.Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co., Ltd. is a transformer manufacturer based in Hebei Province. Its published product portfolio includes high-capacity power transformers, distribution transformers, generator step-up transformers, traction transformers, rectifier transformers, dry-type transformers and reactors. Company materials also identify products reaching 1,000 kV and a maximum product capacity of 1,500 MVA.Its product scope is relevant to power generation, transmission and distribution projects, including applications that require a Generator Step-Up Transformer or a large Substation Transformer. Buyers should confirm the capacity and voltage limits of the specific manufacturing facility, together with the proposed test programme, transport requirements and commissioning support.5. Chint Electric Co., Ltd.Chint Electric Co., Ltd., part of CHINT Group, offers electrical equipment and power transmission and distribution products. Its published product catalogue includes power transformers, dry-type transformers and related medium- and high-voltage equipment. CHINT's broader business also serves utility, industrial and renewable energy markets across international regions.For applications involving a Distribution Transformer, a Dry-Type Transformer or a packaged substation, buyers should confirm the precise model, manufacturing entity, rated voltage, insulation and cooling configuration, and test documentation. Projects using solar or wind generation should also evaluate transformer loading, harmonic performance and the interface with inverter and grid-connection equipment.Technical Considerations for Transformer ProjectsAcross these manufacturers, transformer selection should begin with the intended application and the electrical system requirements rather than the product name alone.Voltage and capacity: A High Voltage Power Transformer for transmission service has different design and testing requirements from a Distribution Transformer for local networks. Step-Up Transformer and Step-Down Transformer configurations should be specified according to the system voltage, load profile and connection arrangement.Insulation and cooling: An Oil-Immersed Transformer and a Dry-Type Transformer are designed for different operating environments. Cast Resin Transformer designs may suit indoor installations where liquid-free insulation is preferred, while oil-immersed designs are widely used in outdoor and utility applications. Cooling arrangements and permitted loading should be confirmed for the actual operating conditions.Losses and sound levels: A Low-Loss Transformer specification should state guaranteed no-load and load losses, including the reference temperature and test basis. A Low-Noise Transformer specification should identify the required sound level and the measurement conditions.Testing and documentation: Routine test reports should identify the specific unit and record measured values against the agreed guarantees. Certificate scope, product standards, factory acceptance testing and third-party inspection arrangements should be clarified before the purchase order is finalized.Application-specific requirements: Solar Power Plant Transformers, Wind Farm Transformers, Data Center Transformers, Transformers for Mining and Transformers for Oil and Gas facilities may require additional attention to harmonic loads, duty cycles, environmental conditions, redundancy and monitoring. Compact Substations and Pad-Mounted Transformers also require confirmation of enclosure protection, cable interfaces, access arrangements and installation conditions.Company StatementIn its published company profile, Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. describes itself as a transformer engineering and manufacturing company based in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei, China. Its stated service scope includes power generation, utility, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), oil and gas, mining and industrial projects.The company states that it reviews technical requirements and supply boundaries at an early stage to help project teams clarify specifications, define quotation scope and coordinate engineering and testing documentation. Actual product suitability, delivery schedules and conformity requirements remain subject to the agreed project specification and current supporting documents.OutlookThe power transformer sector in 2026 continues to face the combined pressures of growing electricity demand, grid expansion, renewable energy integration and extended procurement schedules for large units. Manufacturers with clearly documented product ranges, defined testing procedures and established project coordination processes can help buyers evaluate technical and delivery requirements more systematically.For procurement teams comparing suppliers, the key considerations remain the rated capacity and voltage, guaranteed losses, cooling configuration, test evidence, certification scope and delivery arrangements for the exact unit being offered. These details provide a more consistent basis for evaluating transformer solutions across utility, industrial, renewable energy and infrastructure applications.

Albert Liu

Milestone (Xiong'an) Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 199 3358 2907

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Five Reputable Power Transformer Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Power Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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