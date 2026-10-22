IGNITE Publishes Japan Retail Market Guide As Tax-Free Shopping Rules Change

IGNITE, a digital marketing agency in Osaka, Japan, has published an English-language guide to Japan's retail industry.

The Osaka-based marketing agency's English-language guide covers store formats, online retail and entry options for overseas brands.

OSAKA, JAPAN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IGNITE Co., Ltd., a digital marketing agency in Osaka, Japan, has published an English-language guide to Japan's retail industry for overseas brands and retailers considering the market. The guide, Japan's Retail Industry Explained, is available at and covers store formats, online retail, sales seasons and ways to enter the market in 2026.The guide appears as Japan changes how it handles tax-free shopping for international visitors. For purchases made on or after November 1, 2026, visitors will pay tax-inclusive prices at the shop and receive the consumption tax back after customs confirms the goods are leaving the country, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Until October 31, eligible goods are exempted from the tax at the shop. The guide notes that department stores, drugstores and other retailers serving international shoppers will need to rework point-of-sale systems and staff procedures.The market behind those changes is large. Japan's retail sales totaled 167.2 trillion yen in 2024, up 2.5% from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). METI's e-commerce survey put the business-to-consumer e-commerce market at 26.1 trillion yen in 2024, with an e-commerce rate of 9.8%. Japan received about 42.7 million international visitors in 2025, a calendar-year record, including about 3.3 million from the United States, according to figures from the Japan National Tourism Organization.The guide explains how department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores and general merchandise chains differ, how Amazon Japan, Rakuten and Yahoo! Shopping shape online sales, and why promotions follow seasonal gift-giving and New Year traditions such as fukubukuro, or lucky bags. For companies weighing an entry, it compares physical stores, online marketplaces and company-run e-commerce sites, and recommends testing demand with small-scale sales before a full launch."Japan is a large retail market, but its store formats and sales calendar do not map neatly onto what overseas retailers know," said Hiroki Mitsui of IGNITE. "The guide gives marketing and expansion teams a starting point for deciding which channel to test first."The guide is part of IGNITE's Marketing in Japan blog at and sits alongside the company's English-language market analyses of industries including wine, beer, real estate and hospitality.About IGNITE Co., Ltd.IGNITE is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Osaka, Japan, with an office in Tokyo. The company helps overseas companies market their products and services in Japan, and helps Japanese companies reach customers abroad. Its services include SEO, paid advertising, content and social media marketing, influencer marketing, website design, localization, market research and e-commerce marketing.Website:

Hiroki Mitsui

IGNITE Co., Ltd.

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IGNITE Publishes Japan Retail Market Guide as Tax-Free Shopping Rules Change News Provided By IGNITE Co., Ltd. October 22, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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