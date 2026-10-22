John abraham

Singapore physiotherapist encourages attention to sleep, exercise load and individual recovery needs.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Physiotherapist and healthcare entrepreneur John Abraham is calling for a more balanced public discussion of recovery in fitness and performance.Recovery should be understood as part of the training process rather than a standalone product.Sleep, nutrition, appropriate exercise progression and managing workload remain importantfoundations. Additional recovery services may be considered according to individual preferencesand suitability.“Training creates a demand on the body. Recovery is part of how we adapt to that demand.” saidJohn Abraham, Founder and CEO of Rapid Group.Through his involvement with RAPIDÉ, Abraham advocates professional screening and realisticexpectations when people explore modalities such as cold immersion, sauna or red lighttechnology. Evidence and risks differ across modalities, and none should replace necessarymedical care.His message is intended for active individuals, busy professionals and employers interested insupporting physical wellbeing responsibly.About John AbrahamJohn Abraham is a Singapore-based practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of RapidGroup, encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ.

John Abraham

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John Abraham Calls for Balanced Recovery in Fitness and Performance News Provided By RAPID PHYSIOCARE PTE. LTD. October 22, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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