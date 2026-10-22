Sehi Computer Products Appoints Nicki Meller As Chief Operating Officer

Meller began her career with Sehi in 1988 as a high school co-op student in the accounting department.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sehi Computer Products, a leading provider of IT products, solutions, and services, today announced the appointment of Nicki Meller as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 35 years of experience at Sehi, Meller brings extensive operational knowledge, strong industry relationships, and a longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.Meller began her career with Sehi in 1988 as a high school co-op student in the accounting department. Over the following decades, she advanced through positions spanning accounting, warehouse operations, office administration, and sales. Her experience across multiple areas of the organization has given her a comprehensive understanding of Sehi's operations, customer relationships, and business priorities.Throughout her career, Meller has contributed to Sehi's growth, helping strengthen relationships with employees, technology manufacturer partners, and customers. Her appointment recognizes her longstanding contributions to the company and her ability to lead operational initiatives that support its continued success."Nicki has always been someone who leads by example," said Carol Taylor, President of Sehi Computer Products. "Her knowledge of our business, commitment to our team, and dedication to our customers have made her an invaluable leader. I'm excited to see her step into this role and help shape Sehi's future."As Chief Operating Officer, Meller will work closely with Sehi's executive leadership team to strengthen operational performance, support business growth, and maintain the high standards of service that have defined the company for more than four decades. Her leadership will help ensure Sehi continues to deliver the technology solutions and services organizations need to modernize their IT environments, improve productivity, and manage their technology investments effectively.As businesses and public sector organizations adopt emerging technologies, including AI PCs, demand continues to grow for IT partners that can simplify technology procurement, deployment, and ongoing management. Sehi supports these evolving requirements through a comprehensive portfolio that includes HP business PCs, HP enterprise printers, IT infrastructure solutions, and services that support the entire PC lifecycle, from initial planning and deployment through ongoing management and device refresh.Meller's appointment reinforces Sehi's commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and developing leadership talent from within the organization. Her experience and deep understanding of Sehi's business will help position the company to support customers as their technology needs continue to evolve.About Sehi Computer ProductsSehi Computer Products is an established provider of IT products, solutions, and services serving businesses, K–12 and higher education institutions, and state and local government organizations. With operations in Michigan and California, Sehi helps customers plan, deploy, manage, and support their technology environments. Its portfolio includes AI PCs, HP business PCs, HP enterprise printers, IT infrastructure, and comprehensive PC lifecycle management services. Through relationships with leading technology manufacturers, Sehi helps organizations modernize their IT environments, improve operational efficiency, and maximize the value of their technology investments.For more information, visitMedia Contact[Contact Name]Sehi Computer Products[Email Address][Phone Number] - 800.233.7344

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Sehi Computer Products Appoints Nicki Meller as Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Sehi Computer Products October 22, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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