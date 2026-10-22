Putin Meets Witkoff to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Economic Relations
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, with initial discussions focusing on resolving the Ukraine conflict, energy supplies and the possibility of rebuilding economic relations between Moscow and Washington.
The talks were held at Konstantinovsky Palace and attended by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, chief of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
During his opening remarks, Putin expressed Moscow's interest in reviving commercial ties with the United States and indicated that Russia was prepared to increase fertilizer shipments to American markets.
"I think it would be interesting for both sides to discuss issues related to our plans for restoring bilateral relations, Russian-American contacts, including in the sphere of economic cooperation," he said.
“As for the farmers, I know President Trump even mentioned this in our telephone conversations, we could also supply fertilizers, in large quantities moreover, to the American market.”
Putin also addressed developments in the energy sector, stating that diesel prices had declined by between 5% and 6% following an agreement between Russia and the United States concerning diesel supplies.
The meeting comes as both sides discuss potential avenues for improving bilateral relations, with the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of economic cooperation among the issues raised during the opening session.
The talks were held at Konstantinovsky Palace and attended by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, chief of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Putin's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
During his opening remarks, Putin expressed Moscow's interest in reviving commercial ties with the United States and indicated that Russia was prepared to increase fertilizer shipments to American markets.
"I think it would be interesting for both sides to discuss issues related to our plans for restoring bilateral relations, Russian-American contacts, including in the sphere of economic cooperation," he said.
“As for the farmers, I know President Trump even mentioned this in our telephone conversations, we could also supply fertilizers, in large quantities moreover, to the American market.”
Putin also addressed developments in the energy sector, stating that diesel prices had declined by between 5% and 6% following an agreement between Russia and the United States concerning diesel supplies.
The meeting comes as both sides discuss potential avenues for improving bilateral relations, with the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of economic cooperation among the issues raised during the opening session.
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