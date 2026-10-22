Karnataka BJP Questions Dasara Lighting Extension, Urges CM Shivakumar To Ensure Daily 3-Phase Power Supply To Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Thursday criticised the Karnataka government for extending the decorative lighting of Mysuru Dasara, urging Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to ensure daily three-phase electricity supply to farmers struggling amid drought conditions.

In a statement, Ashoka alleged that while farmers were suffering as crops dried up due to a lack of water, the government was keen on extending the festive illumination rather than addressing their difficulties.

“Even as drought conditions prevail in the state and farmers are shedding tears, you invited chief ministers of neighbouring states and foreign dignitaries and organised grand celebrations. Let that be; there is no objection. But will you at least now wipe the tears of our farmers who are in distress?” he asked.

Referring to the decision to extend the Dasara decorative lighting by another 15 days, Ashoka said the government should show similar concern for farmers whose agricultural fields were drying up.

“Will you at least now show the concern to provide a minimum of one hour of three-phase electricity supply every day to the drying agricultural fields of farmers and bring some light into their lives?” he asked.

Ashoka alleged that the government was spending crores of rupees on decorations in the name of Dasara but was unwilling to ensure an adequate power supply to the pump sets used by farmers.

He pointed out that farmers worked day and night to grow crops and questioned whether the government was willing to provide electricity to support their livelihoods.

“Your pomp and show will not change the lives of farmers. Enough of extravagance; pay attention to governance,” he said.

It can be noted that Karnataka CM Shivakumar on Monday said that he would lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week to submit a memorandum seeking relief for the state over drought, while the government is also planning to extend the Dasara illumination in Mysuru by 10 days.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, CM Shivakumar said leaders of the Opposition had also expressed their willingness to join the delegation to meet the Prime Minister and submit the memorandum on drought relief.

“Yes, we will meet the Prime Minister with an all-party delegation and submit a memorandum. The Opposition leaders have also said they will accompany us. I have been waiting because drought is not limited to Karnataka; it has affected several parts of the country. If the Prime Minister gives us time between the conclusion of Dasara and Kannada Rajyotsava, we will meet him and discuss the issue,” he said.