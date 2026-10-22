Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister Parineeti Chopra On 38Th Birthday, Wishes Her 'Love & Laughter'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished her cousin-sister Parineeti Chopra on her 38th birthday on Thursday.

The actress shared a picture of Parineeti on her social media account where the birthday girl was dressed in a pink, pearl-embellished outfit and wearing matching makeup and earrings.“Happy Birthday Tisha, @parineetichopra! Here's to a beautiful year filled with love, laughter and everything your heart wishes for,” she wrote.

Parineeti, who was born on October 22, 1988, is celebrating her second birthday since embracing motherhood. She and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.

Priyanka has previously expressed her excitement about becoming a 'maasi' to Neer. In November last year, Parineeti shared a glimpse of the gifts sent by Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie for the newborn. The gift hamper included tiny baby shoes, clothes, a hairbrush and other baby essentials.

Thanking them, Parineeti had written,“Neer getting spoilt already!” She also referred to Priyanka as“Mimi masi”, Nick as“Nick masa” and Malti as“Malti didi”.

The two actresses have often shared glimpses of their bond on social media. Priyanka, however, made headlines in September 2023 when she was absent from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding in Udaipur.

Her mother, Madhu Chopra, had said that Priyanka was occupied with work commitments. Priyanka later congratulated the couple on social media, writing,“My blessings always.”

On the professional front, Parineeti made her acting debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 and went on to feature in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Saina and Amar Singh Chamkila.

After a break from her motherhood sabbatical, she returned with the Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One, which premiered in September 2026. She also starred in the investigative thriller Reporting Live, released in October.

–IANS

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