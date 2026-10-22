CM Shivakumar's Delhi Visit Amid Sting Operation Row Triggers Speculation In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's visit to Delhi on Thursday, amid the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting former CM and Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Siddaramaiah, has triggered speculation in political circles and within the ruling Congress party.

Shivakumar is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. His return to Bengaluru is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's meetings are expected to include discussions on key issues concerning Karnataka, including the Mekedatu project, the Kasturirangan report on the Western Ghats and the Mahadayi river water dispute.

However, his visit amid the escalating sting operation controversy has drawn particular attention. Congress insiders said Shivakumar was likely to meet the party's national leadership in Delhi and discuss the developments surrounding the controversy and its potential impact on the party's image.

Siddaramaiah is reportedly upset over the developments surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting him. He has obtained a court injunction restraining media organisations from publishing video content linked to him, and has also filed a police complaint seeking legal action against those responsible for circulating the material.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged that Shivakumar was behind the release of the video linked to Siddaramaiah. The allegation has added to the political tension between Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Kumaraswamy has also objected to the police action against JD(S) workers in connection with the complaint filed by Siddaramaiah. He staged a protest at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's Office, questioning the police action.

The Union Minister has issued strong statements against CM Shivakumar and Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, challenging them to take action against him and warning of consequences.

Kumaraswamy had scheduled an emergency press conference at the JD(S) headquarters on Thursday but postponed it, citing official work related to his ministry.

Against this backdrop, Shivakumar's meetings in Delhi have fuelled questions over whether the sting operation controversy will figure in his discussions with the Congress leadership, even as the political confrontation over the issue continues to intensify in Karnataka.