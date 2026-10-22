Turkish, Qatari Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday for talks aimed at strengthening communication between the two countries’ defense leadership.
Guler received an official military welcome upon arriving at Qatar’s Defense Ministry, according to a statement shared by the Turkish Defense Ministry on the social media platform NSosyal.
Following the reception ceremony, Guler and Al Thani held a meeting to discuss matters related to their official engagement. The Turkish ministry confirmed the talks but did not provide further details about the topics discussed or any potential outcomes.
The meeting highlights continued high-level contact between Türkiye and Qatar in the defense sector as the two countries maintain engagement through official channels.
Guler received an official military welcome upon arriving at Qatar’s Defense Ministry, according to a statement shared by the Turkish Defense Ministry on the social media platform NSosyal.
Following the reception ceremony, Guler and Al Thani held a meeting to discuss matters related to their official engagement. The Turkish ministry confirmed the talks but did not provide further details about the topics discussed or any potential outcomes.
The meeting highlights continued high-level contact between Türkiye and Qatar in the defense sector as the two countries maintain engagement through official channels.
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