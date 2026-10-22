Russia Maintains Energy Truce Stance as Moscow Calls for Lasting Peace
(MENAFN) Russia has maintained its position on a potential energy ceasefire with Ukraine, with the Kremlin emphasizing that Moscow is seeking a lasting peace agreement rather than a temporary halt in hostilities.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined the position during a press briefing in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, stressing that a comprehensive resolution to the conflict would require participation from Ukrainian representatives.
"Nothing has changed. We need peace, not a truce," he said in response to a question about whether Russia had reconsidered its stance on a possible agreement to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure.
"Of course, it is impossible to fully resolve the Ukraine issue without the participation of someone from Kyiv. Therefore, someone in Kyiv must make a responsible decision. This is essential," he added.
Peskov also addressed comments by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who had reiterated Europe's shared position on the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson expressed doubt that repeating the established European stance would help advance negotiations.
"We will see how constructive a contribution Mr. Stubb can make. If he can make a constructive contribution, that can be viewed positively. If not, if he can only repeat the common European position, then it is unlikely to be a constructive contribution," he noted.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined the position during a press briefing in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, stressing that a comprehensive resolution to the conflict would require participation from Ukrainian representatives.
"Nothing has changed. We need peace, not a truce," he said in response to a question about whether Russia had reconsidered its stance on a possible agreement to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure.
"Of course, it is impossible to fully resolve the Ukraine issue without the participation of someone from Kyiv. Therefore, someone in Kyiv must make a responsible decision. This is essential," he added.
Peskov also addressed comments by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who had reiterated Europe's shared position on the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin spokesperson expressed doubt that repeating the established European stance would help advance negotiations.
"We will see how constructive a contribution Mr. Stubb can make. If he can make a constructive contribution, that can be viewed positively. If not, if he can only repeat the common European position, then it is unlikely to be a constructive contribution," he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment