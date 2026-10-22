Gulf States Strengthen Military Coordination Amid Regional Attacks
(MENAFN) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members convened an emergency meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday to explore ways to improve cooperation between their armed forces and reinforce military preparedness amid ongoing attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia.
The gathering was organized by the GCC Armed Forces Operations and Training Committee, according to an announcement from the UAE Defense Ministry.
The regional bloc consists of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
The extraordinary session took place at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters, although the ministry did not identify the officials who attended.
Discussions focused on “several issues aimed at strengthening joint military cooperation in operations and training,” alongside efforts toward “developing coordination and integration mechanisms” among the armed forces of member states.
The talks also aimed to “support joint Gulf defense efforts and enhance military readiness and efficiency in the fields of operations and training,” the ministry stated.
No specific outcomes or decisions were disclosed in the announcement, which also made no direct reference to the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The meeting comes as assaults by Yemen’s Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia continue, prompting broader efforts by Gulf countries and international parties to bring the attacks to an end.
The gathering was organized by the GCC Armed Forces Operations and Training Committee, according to an announcement from the UAE Defense Ministry.
The regional bloc consists of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
The extraordinary session took place at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters, although the ministry did not identify the officials who attended.
Discussions focused on “several issues aimed at strengthening joint military cooperation in operations and training,” alongside efforts toward “developing coordination and integration mechanisms” among the armed forces of member states.
The talks also aimed to “support joint Gulf defense efforts and enhance military readiness and efficiency in the fields of operations and training,” the ministry stated.
No specific outcomes or decisions were disclosed in the announcement, which also made no direct reference to the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.
The meeting comes as assaults by Yemen’s Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia continue, prompting broader efforts by Gulf countries and international parties to bring the attacks to an end.
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