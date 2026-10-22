German Students Organize Nationwide Protests Amid Police Security Concerns
(MENAFN) A student-led initiative in Germany is preparing demonstrations across the country on October 31, prompting police to warn that extremist groups could attempt to exploit the gatherings to advance their own agendas.
The campaign, known as “Gen Z steht auf,” has announced plans for protests in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and several other cities. Organizers intend to highlight reductions in education and social welfare spending, increasing living expenses and proposals to introduce military conscription.
Berlin police have expressed concerns that radical organizations could seek to use the demonstrations for purposes unrelated to the students' demands. Police spokesperson Florian Nath told the German press agency DPA, “We will not allow that,” adding, “We will look carefully at whether these are legitimate student protests or who merely wants to use Halloween night for their own interests.”
Security sources have also warned that extremist groups might attempt to provoke disorder during the gatherings. Potential scenarios include violent confrontations, arson and clashes with law enforcement, with student demonstrations potentially serving as cover for such activities.
Akram Selo, a co-founder of the initiative, emphasized that the planned rallies are intended to remain peaceful. In comments to local media, he said the group firmly rejects all forms of violence.
The movement's policy document calls for greater investment in education, social protection, healthcare and affordable living conditions, rather than imposing financial cuts that disproportionately affect younger generations.
“We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard,” the organizers said. “Oct. 31 is only the beginning.”
The campaign, known as “Gen Z steht auf,” has announced plans for protests in Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Frankfurt, Munich and several other cities. Organizers intend to highlight reductions in education and social welfare spending, increasing living expenses and proposals to introduce military conscription.
Berlin police have expressed concerns that radical organizations could seek to use the demonstrations for purposes unrelated to the students' demands. Police spokesperson Florian Nath told the German press agency DPA, “We will not allow that,” adding, “We will look carefully at whether these are legitimate student protests or who merely wants to use Halloween night for their own interests.”
Security sources have also warned that extremist groups might attempt to provoke disorder during the gatherings. Potential scenarios include violent confrontations, arson and clashes with law enforcement, with student demonstrations potentially serving as cover for such activities.
Akram Selo, a co-founder of the initiative, emphasized that the planned rallies are intended to remain peaceful. In comments to local media, he said the group firmly rejects all forms of violence.
The movement's policy document calls for greater investment in education, social protection, healthcare and affordable living conditions, rather than imposing financial cuts that disproportionately affect younger generations.
“We are young people who no longer want to watch as decisions are made about our future without us being heard,” the organizers said. “Oct. 31 is only the beginning.”
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