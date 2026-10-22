Batumi Port Nine-Month Cargo Throughput Rises 13% To 6.25M Tonnes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Total cargo throughput at the Batumi Sea Port, managed by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil, reached 6.25 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2026, representing a 13% increase year-on-year, according to KazTransOil.

"The positive trend was driven by higher throughput across all major cargo categories, including dry bulk, containerized, ferry, and liquid bulk cargoes," the company said.

From January through September 2026, dry bulk cargo throughput totaled 1.434 million tonnes, up 7% compared to the same period in 2025.

Container cargo throughput recorded particularly robust growth, reaching 2.984 million tonnes, a 17% increase year-on-year.

Ferry cargo volumes totaled 402,000 tonnes during the reporting period, surging 54% compared to the first nine months of 2025. This growth was supported, among other factors, by the introduction of an additional weekly ferry service on the Constanța–Batumi route.

Meanwhile, liquid bulk cargo throughput amounted to 1.429 million tonnes, reflecting a 5% increase year-on-year.

KazTransOil manages its Georgian assets through Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, which includes Batumi Sea Port. The facilities play a key role in supporting the transportation and export of Kazakh cargo via the Black Sea corridor.

The port's infrastructure comprises 11 berths, a modern offshore loading complex, 12 port fleet vessels, and 11 portal cranes, allowing it to efficiently handle a wide range of cargo.

Batumi Oil Terminal is one of the largest specialized oil and gas terminals in the Black Sea region, with an annual handling capacity of up to 11 million tonnes. The terminal operates 132 storage tanks with a combined capacity exceeding 585,000 cubic meters, six railway loading racks, and more than 86.5 kilometers of process pipelines.