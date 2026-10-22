Get 'Em Out Wildlife Control Inc. Publishes Free Guide For Ottawa Homeowners On Choosing A Wildlife Removal Company Before Winter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get 'Em Out Wildlife Control Inc. has published a new homeowner guide outlining five questions Ottawa residents should ask any wildlife removal company before signing a contract. Released ahead of the winter season - when raccoons, squirrels, and mice most commonly seek shelter inside Ottawa homes - the guide is designed to help homeowners identify whether a company will fully resolve a wildlife problem or leave them with temporary patches and additional repair costs.

What to Ask About the Removal Process

The guide's first question concerns how animals will be removed. A professional wildlife and pest control company should explain whether humane one-way door systems will be used, how the entry point will be identified, and what prevents re-entry. Removing an animal without sealing the entry point leaves the homeowner exposed to repeat infestations.

Materials, Appearance, and a Second Contractor

The guide advises homeowners to ask what will be installed at entry points and whether materials will match the existing colour of the home's soffit, fascia, and roofline. A raccoon in the attic is a problem; visible wire mesh or foam left behind signals it was covered rather than resolved. Homeowners should also ask upfront whether repairs are included or will require a separate contractor once animals are gone.

“We do the repairs ourselves because homeowners shouldn't have to hire a second company to finish the job,” said Sean Robertson, founder of Get 'Em Out Wildlife Control Inc.

What the Guarantee Actually Covers

“The fifth question is the one that matters most after the job is done,” said Robertson.“Ask for the guarantee in writing, and make sure you understand exactly what it covers before anyone starts work. We back our exclusion and repair work with a lifetime guarantee on materials and workmanship in the areas we service, because a homeowner shouldn't have to deal with the same problem twice.”

ABOUT GET 'EM OUT WILDLIFE CONTROL INC.:

Get 'Em Out Wildlife Control Inc. is an Ottawa-based humane wildlife removal and home restoration company serving Ottawa and surrounding communities. The company combines wildlife exclusion with professional repairs and colour-matched materials, backed by a lifetime guarantee on materials and workmanship in serviced areas.

Media Contact:

Get 'Em Out Wildlife Control Inc.

23 Slate St, Ottawa, ON K2S 1Y7, Canada

(613) 852-6423