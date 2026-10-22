Burckhardt Compression Secures Orders For Semiconductor Hydrogen Application
The compressor units will boost hydrogen pressure downstream of a purification system, enabling the reliable delivery of ultra-high-purity hydrogen required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes.
Hydrogen plays a critical role in semiconductor production. It is used in key manufacturing steps such as epitaxial growth, annealing, deposition and advanced lithography processes, helping chip manufacturers maintain the extremely high levels of purity and precision required for today's semiconductors.
Driven by continued investments in artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced electronics and digital infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturers around the world are expanding production capacity. This growth is increasing demand for ultra-high-purity process gases and the associated compression technologies required throughout the semiconductor value chain.
Leveraging Burckhardt Compression's proven piston and gas-tight diaphragm compressor technologies, SYCC provides robust hydrogen compression solutions, designed to meet the stringent purity, safety and reliability requirements of semiconductor manufacturing facilities.
These orders further strengthen Burckhardt Compression's position in hydrogen compression and provide an entry into a new market for the company, based on its existing technology portfolio.
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