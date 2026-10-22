Count Me In! Earns Second Place At Southern Association Of Student Councils Conference

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Student-founded voter-registration initiative recognized for citizenship and patriotism

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Count Me In!, a student-founded, nonpartisan voter-registration organization serving South Florida, earned second place in the Citizenship and Patriotism Projects category at the 2026 Southern Association of Student Councils Annual Conference.

The Southern Association of Student Councils represents member schools across 15 Southeastern states. Its annual conference brings student leaders and advisors together to develop leadership skills, share service projects, and exchange ideas for improving their schools and communities.

Founded by Broward County students Helaina Leuca and Adrian Lutz, Count Me In! helps eligible citizens register to vote, update their voter records, and connect with trusted election resources. The organization works with schools, senior communities, and local partners to make civic participation more accessible across generations.

“Voting is one of our most fundamental rights as Americans,” said Leuca.“Adrian and I started Count Me In! to help as many people as possible feel prepared and confident about exercising that right. We're grateful for this recognition and hope it encourages students across the country to strengthen civic participation in their own communities.”

“Helaina and I were especially moved by this award because we didn't even know Count Me In! had been nominated,” said Lutz.“But the real recognition belongs to every student who registered to vote and chose to help shape our shared future. Their participation is what makes this work meaningful.”

Count Me In!, a strictly nonpartisan initiative, has received encouragement from candidates on both sides of the political aisle. For example, Florida gubernatorial candidate David Jolly told the founders that efforts like theirs can change the world. That encouragement has inspired the founders to build on their work and begin planning for future elections.

Count Me In! is a Third Party Voter Registration Organization approved by the Florida Division of Elections. Learn more at count-me-in.

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Count Me In! Earns Second Place at Southern Association of Student Councils Conference News Provided By Count Me In! October 22, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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