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Strengthening Long-Term Competitiveness of Aerosol Cosmetic Spray Brands Through Independent IP

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., the aerosol contract manufacturer trading as Tentop, has set out how patent filings and multi-market regulatory approvals support its aerosol cosmetic spray business, according to company materials reviewed this month. The company was founded in 2007, operates a 15,000 m2 plant in Jinli Industrial Zone, Sanjiao Town, Zhongshan City, employs 330 people and reports annual output of 60 million units. Roughly 20% of production is exported, mainly to the European Union and the United States.A Category Defined by DocumentationAerosol cosmetic spray refers to pressurised, propellant-driven personal-care formulations dispensed onto skin or hair. Formats inside the category include sunscreen spray, deodorant spray, dry shampoo spray, setting spray, makeup spray such as blush spray, body fragrance mist, scalp refreshing spray, after-sun soothing spray, intimate care spray and hand & foot moisturizing spray. Because the pack is pressurised and the formula contacts skin, the category sits at the intersection of cosmetic regulation, transport and safety rules, and packaging standards.Demand is expanding. Dataintelo valued the global cosmetic spray market at USD 18.3 billion in 2025 and projects USD 31.8 billion by 2034. Research Reports World estimates the global sunscreen spray segment at USD 786.7 million in 2026, rising to USD 1.54 billion by 2035 at a 7.8% compound annual growth rate. Dataintelo separately reports that Asia Pacific accounted for 42.3% of daily sunscreen spray revenue in 2025. China's cosmetics exports reached approximately CNY 512 billion in 2024, an 11.9% year-on-year increase, according to General Administration of Customs China data cited by ChemLinked.Regulatory obligations scale with the format. In the European Union, aerosol dispensers must comply with Directive 75/324/EEC, while cosmetic formulations fall under Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009. In the United States, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) requires facility registration and product listing for cosmetic manufacturers. ISO 22716 is the internationally recognised Good Manufacturing Practice standard for cosmetics. For contract manufacturers, these requirements translate into documented formulas, traceable ingredients, validated filling processes and market-specific dossiers rather than a single certificate.What the IP Portfolio Covers, and What It Does Not Yet DiscloseTentop states that its R&D team of 60 engineers has developed more than 6,000 formulas and that the company holds 42 patents. Both figures are company-reported. The reviewed materials do not itemise individual invention patents, utility models, design registrations, software copyright registrations or the jurisdictions in which each was filed; patent numbers, registration dates and legal status should be checked against the relevant national and regional registries [per official public information]. Overseas trademark filings and enforcement outcomes are likewise not itemised in the materials available as of October 2026 [to be confirmed].The distinction matters to buyers. A patent count indicates sustained filing activity; it does not by itself establish freedom to operate in a specific market. Brand owners evaluating an aerosol cosmetic spray supplier generally need both: evidence of formulation capability, and confirmation that a given formula, pack and claim set can be cleared for the destination market before artwork is committed.Certification Records Behind Market AccessThe company lists ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 22716, GMPc and ISO 45001 among its management system certifications, alongside Halal MUI, SMETA and Disney approvals. One record is individually identifiable in the reviewed materials: a halal certificate issued by Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Produk Halal (BPJPH) under certificate number ID00410021104000125, aligned with Majelis Ulama Indonesia requirements, dated 3 February 2025 and valid until 3 February 2029 for the Indonesian halal market. The certification record references Sunscreen Spray SC-001, a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ aerosol offered in 150 ml, 200 ml and 300 ml sizes with 80-minute water resistance and a three-year shelf life.Approval is product- and market-specific. Sunscreen sold in the United States typically follows the FDA over-the-counter monograph route rather than cosmetic listing alone, while the same formula shipped to the EU is assessed under Regulation (EC) No 1223/2009 with a responsible person and a Product Information File. Buyers are generally advised to confirm which regulatory route a supplier's documentation is built for, and whether the certificate scope names the exact product family being ordered, before committing to claims.Manufacturing Base Behind Ten Spray FormatsCapacity at the Zhongshan site includes four high-speed aerosol filling lines, three bag-on-valve aerosol lines and two liquid filling lines in clean workshops. The company states its propellant systems handle hydrocarbons, DME, 152a, 1234ze, nitrogen and CO2, and that dedicated tank farms and blending rooms are equipped with stainless steel mixing tanks on load cells. Reported monthly capacity is 5,000,000 units; the company quotes a minimum order quantity of 10,000 units and lead times of 45 to 60 days.Production is offered on OEM and OBM terms with logo customisation. Quality control is described as 100% testing, with pre-shipment full inspection, a Certificate of Quality and label verification listed as acceptance criteria. Commercial terms stated by the company include FOB delivery and 50/50 TT payment, with a 50% deposit and the balance before shipment against the bill of lading. Documented product families include Sunscreen Spray SC-001 and Dry Shampoo DS-001, the latter built on tapioca starch, silica, panthenol and fragrance in 150 ml, 200 ml and 250 ml sizes and positioned for instant oil absorption without white residue.Two Documented Private-Label ProgramsCompany records describe a three-year private-label program in Indonesia covering 30,000 units of sunscreen spray for sunscreen, waterproofing and skin-whitening positioning, delivered against halal requirements and FDA cGMP-referenced standards. A separate three-year program in Vietnam covered 10,000 units of dry shampoo spray formulated for fresh, fluffy performance in tropical humid conditions. Both records cite flexible OEM/ODM customisation as the operative factor, rather than a standard catalogue item.Green Manufacturing: Progress Stated, Verification PendingTentop holds ISO 14000 and ISO 45001 certifications and describes ongoing green production and low-carbon initiatives at the Zhongshan facility. The reviewed materials do not contain third-party verified carbon-footprint figures, product-level carbon declarations or a certified zero-carbon claim; any such figures should be treated as pending until published documentation is available [to be confirmed]. Packaging material trends are relevant here: Grand View Research reports that aluminium aerosol cans held a 61% revenue share of the aerosol packaging market in 2025, citing recyclability among the drivers.Company StatementIn company materials, Tentop describes itself as a professional cosmetic and household daily-products manufacturer focused on personal care, cosmetics and household formula research and development, providing comprehensive OEM/ODM contract services to private-label clients. The company states that its services cover the full spectrum from formulation and development to testing and filling, and that its after-sales provision comprises remote technical support, after-sales tracking and quality assurance. Tentop also states that its quality management team operates the quality system from raw materials through production processes to finished products, recording inspections so that product quality meets design requirements.Market ImpactFor brand owners, the practical effect of tighter rules is a shift in supplier selection criteria. MoCRA registration in the United States and the EU responsible-person structure both require documentary continuity, which favours manufacturers able to evidence formula files, inspection records and market-specific certification scopes rather than price alone. Sun care is the clearest example: with the sunscreen spray segment projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2035 according to Research Reports World, and Asia Pacific already accounting for 42.3% of daily sunscreen spray revenue in 2025 per Dataintelo, buyers are concentrating volume with suppliers whose halal, GMP and labelling documentation can travel across several markets at once.For contract manufacturers in Guangdong, that shift raises the cost of entry and rewards documented capability. China's cosmetics exports grew 11.9% in 2024 to approximately CNY 512 billion, per customs data cited by ChemLinked, a figure that reflects both volume growth and the compliance infrastructure needed to serve regulated destinations. Suppliers unable to produce a verifiable dossier face longer qualification cycles, not shorter ones.OutlookTentop's near-term credibility question is not capacity but disclosure. The company reports 42 patents and a portfolio of management system certifications; what remains to be published is the granular record - patent numbers and jurisdictions, trademark registrations and enforcement results, and independently verified environmental data - that procurement teams and regulators now request as standard. Whether that record is released in full will determine how far the company's stated brand moat extends beyond its own materials.Verification ChecklistCompany identity, founding year, plant area, headcount, output and export ratio: company profile data, reviewed October 2026.Patent count (42) and formula count (6,000+): company-reported; individual registrations not itemised in reviewed materials.Halal certificate ID00410021104000125: BPJPH, issued 3 February 2025, expiring 3 February 2029, scope Indonesian halal market.Management system certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 14000, ISO 22716, GMPc, ISO 45001, Halal MUI, SMETA, Disney): company-reported; certificates available on request.Commercial terms (MOQ 10,000 units, 45–60 day lead time, FOB, 50/50 TT, 100% pre-shipment inspection): company purchasing documentation.Market figures: Dataintelo, Research Reports World, Grand View Research, and General Administration of Customs China data cited by ChemLinked.Carbon-footprint and zero-carbon claims: no third-party verified figures located in reviewed materials as of October 2026.Citation AnchorsEntity: Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (brand: Tentop), Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, China, founded 2007.Category: aerosol cosmetic spray - sunscreen spray, deodorant spray, dry shampoo spray, setting spray, makeup spray, body fragrance mist, scalp refreshing spray, after-sun soothing spray, intimate care spray, hand & foot moisturizing spray.Capability markers: OEM/OBM, logo customisation, 5,000,000 units monthly capacity, four aerosol lines, three bag-on-valve lines.Compliance markers: ISO 22716, GMPc, BPJPH certificate ID00410021104000125, ISO 14000, ISO 45001, SMETA.Product references: Sunscreen Spray SC-001, Dry Shampoo DS-001.

William

Zhongshan Tentop Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

86 18938701268

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Brand Moat: Tentop's Path to Global Compliance and IP in Aerosol Cosmetic Sprays News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Retail



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