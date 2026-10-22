Award-Winning Dominican Author Alejandro Torres De La Rocha Releases Reality TV Thriller 'Mortal Vengeance II'

Mortal Vengeance II: To Reel Or Not Too Real? Book Cover

The psychological thriller exploring the commercialization of trauma arrives November 10, 2026

- BookView ReviewBARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 10, 2026, award-winning Dominican author Alejandro Torres De la Rocha releases Mortal Vengeance II: To Reel or Not Too Real?, the highly anticipated sequel that expands the Mortal Vengeance universe following its hit 2025 debut and 2026 prequel.Blending psychological suspense, slasher horror, dark comedy, and reality television satire, the novel explores the consequences of turning trauma into entertainment, the struggle to reclaim one's identity from public perception, and the dangerous intersection of fame, manipulation, and unresolved guilt."In Mortal Vengeance II, the cameras capture the drama, the masks conceal the danger, and the greatest horror is discovering just how much we're willing to watch.” Literary TitanTHEY SURVIVED THE MASSACRE. NOW THEY'RE THE MAIN ATTRACTION.Three years after the horrifying events that brought Excelsior Academy, a prestigious Jesuit school in Santo Domingo, to its knees, its surviving students have become celebrities.Their lives are now the subject of The Real Scholars of Excelsior Academy, a hit reality television series where luxury vacations, romantic scandals, lavish parties, and bitter rivalries have replaced the bloodstained school corridors of their adolescence. Beneath the designer clothes and champagne, however, lie unresolved trauma, fractured friendships, and secrets that refuse to stay buried.For Shane Harper, the show's ambitious American executive producer, that suffering is television gold.Desperate for higher ratings and an elusive Emmy Award, Harper recognizes her greatest opportunity in the unexpected return of Lucía Salgado, who vanished nearly three years earlier following the death of her best friend, Julián Díaz. Now back in Santo Domingo and joining the cast, Lucía brings unanswered questions about her disappearance, Julián's tragic fate, and the institutional corruption that ultimately brought Excelsior Academy down.Harper wants those answers delivered on camera. But for those who escaped accountability for Excelsior's crimes, Lucía's return threatens to expose everything they fought to conceal.While Harper manipulates the survivors in Santo Domingo, the brutal murder of a priest thousands of miles away in Spain signals a terrifying escalation. The Grim Cojuelo has returned. Evolving from the folkloric Diablo Cojuelo after witnessing centuries of human cruelty on Hispaniola, the terrifying masked figure that haunted the earlier novels is once again exacting a deadly reckoning-and its reach has grown.As the body count threatens to rise, every revelation becomes a potential cliffhanger, every emotional breakdown a viral moment, and every new death an irresistible storyline. With audiences hungry for another murder mystery and producers determined to capture every second, the survivors risk becoming prisoners of the spectacle that made them famous.The question is no longer simply who is behind the mask. It's whether anyone will put down the camera long enough to stop them.WHEN THE CAMERA BECOMES SCARIER THAN THE SCYTHEWhile previous entries explored teenage cruelty and institutional corruption, Mortal Vengeance II: To Reel or Not Too Real? targets modern celebrity culture and the commercialization of suffering. Combining psychological horror with biting social satire, the novel examines how survivors become trapped in narratives they no longer control.As the cast navigates fractured relationships and unresolved guilt, they must confront a television industry that profits from their pain. For some, fame offers a chance to reclaim their story; for others, it becomes another form of captivity. After all, a murderer may want someone dead, but a producer wants them to suffer on camera first.TWO STORIES CONVERGE. A NEW ONE BEGINS.Although Mortal Vengeance II continues the storylines established in both Mortal Vengeance and A Grim Tale, the novel has been conceived to welcome readers unfamiliar with the previous books. Newcomers can enter the world through its ensemble cast, reality television setting, and central murder mystery, while returning readers will discover the long-awaited continuation of relationships, betrayals, mysteries, and emotional conflicts introduced across the earlier novels.SPECIAL KINDLE PROMOTIONTo celebrate the upcoming release of Mortal Vengeance II: To Reel or Not Too Real?, readers can download the first two installments of the series-Mortal Vengeance and Mortal Vengeance: A Grim Tale -for free on Amazon Kindle from October 21st to October 25th.

Alejandro Torres

Alejandro Torres De la Rocha

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The Real Scholars of Excelsior Academy (Opening Credits) | Mortal Vengeance II: To Reel or Not Too Real?

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Award-Winning Dominican Author Alejandro Torres De la Rocha Releases Reality TV Thriller 'Mortal Vengeance II' News Provided By Alejandro Torres De la Rocha October 22, 2026, 06:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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