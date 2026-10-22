Beno Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

BENO Holding AG Launches Rights Offering to Finance Further Portfolio Expansion – Subscription Price of 6.50 Euros per Share

22.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cash capital increase of up to 674,188 new shares at 6.50 euros per share – gross proceeds of up to 4.38 million euros

Subscription period from October 26 to November 9, 2026; subscription ratio of 5:1 and additional over-allotment option for shareholders

Capital increase aims to enable further acquisitions in the attractive light industrial market Digital twins, AI expertise, and standardized processes already form the foundation for efficient portfolio scaling BENO Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLP3, WKN: A11QLP,“ BENO” or“ Company”), a portfolio holder and asset manager specializing in light-industrial real estate essential for business operations, is finalizing the details of the cash capital increase from Authorized Capital 2025/I announced on October 13, 2026. The share capital is to be increased from the current 3,386,790 euros to up to 4,060,978 euros through the issuance of up to 674,188 new shares. The subscription price is 6.50 euros per share. Upon full placement, this will result in gross proceeds of approximately 4.38 million euros. Attractive Market Environment for Further Growth The light industrial asset class is increasingly attracting the attention of institutional investors. At the same time, according to BENO's assessment, the German market continues to offer attractive entry opportunities. High-quality existing properties are often available at prices significantly below the cost of comparable new construction. High construction costs, limited availability of land, and rising demands on energy and digital infrastructure reinforce the importance of suitable existing locations. “We currently see attractive opportunities to acquire high-quality light industrial properties on economically favorable terms. In recent years, we have not only further developed our portfolio but also built up comprehensive expertise in the use of digital twins and AI-supported tools. These technologies are already integrated into our operational processes and enable us to efficiently manage even small-scale real estate portfolios. With this capital increase, we aim to lay the groundwork for significantly expanding our portfolio,” explains Michael Bussmann, CEO of BENO. Over the past twelve months or so, BENO has closed five real estate financing deals with a total volume of approximately 28 million euros and mobilized approximately 16 million euros in free liquidity through four refinancing transactions. In August 2026, the next phase of expansion was launched with the acquisition of a light-industrial property in Roth near Nuremberg at 8.6 times the agreed annual net base rent. The capital increase supplements the existing financing capacity with additional equity. The expected net proceeds from the offering of approximately 4.23 million euros are to be used in full to finance ongoing business operations, in particular for further real estate acquisitions, photovoltaic systems, and strengthening the equity ratio. Subscription Price Below Reported Net Asset Values The subscription price of 6.50 euros is below the company's most recently reported net asset values. As of December 31, 2025, book equity amounted to approximately 10.04 euros per share. This corresponds to a calculated discount of approximately 35 percent. Historical values do not reflect the current market value or future performance. Subscription Period and Additional Subscription Option Existing shareholders are granted statutory subscription rights on a 5:1 basis. Every five existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one new share at a price of 6.50 euros. The subscription period begins on October 26, 2026, and ends on November 9, 2026. Subscription rights are exercised through the respective custodian bank. Shareholders and investors who acquire the shares on the stock exchange no later than October 23, 2026, may participate in the cash capital increase and receive the corresponding subscription rights. ODDO BHF SE, Frankfurt am Main, serves as the subscription agent. In addition, existing shareholders may submit a request for additional subscription during the subscription period and thereby subscribe for further new shares at the subscription price of 6.50 euros. Allocation will occur only to the extent that new shares remain available after the statutory subscription rights have been exercised. In the event of oversubscription, the Executive Board will determine the allocation criteria. There is no entitlement to allocation. Any unsold shares may subsequently be offered to selected investors via a private placement at a price of at least 6.50 euros per share. The company also views this as an opportunity to broaden its shareholder base. There are no plans to trade the subscription rights on a stock exchange. Subscription rights not exercised by the deadline will expire without compensation. The new shares will be fully entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2026, and will carry the same rights as the existing shares. They will be delivered following the entry of the capital increase in the commercial register. Securities Information Sheet and Subscription Offer The Securities Information Sheet, approved for publication by BaFin on October 6, 2026, as well as the complete subscription offer, are available at the following link: Before making a decision, shareholders should carefully read the complete terms and conditions of the offer-particularly the risks described-and take note of the deadlines set by their custodian bank. About BENO Holding AG BENO Holding AG is a portfolio holder and asset manager specializing in light-industrial real estate essential for business operations in Germany. The company invests in flexibly usable existing properties with recurring cash flows and potential for value appreciation through active asset management. Digital twins, AI-powered tools, and standardized processes enable efficient, cross-location management and lay the foundation for further portfolio growth. The portfolio currently comprises thirteen locations with approximately 165,000 m2 of usable space and around 40 tenants. The market value amounts to approximately 91.48 million euros. Contact / Investor Relations BENO Holding AG

Florian Renner

Brienner Straße 7

80333 Munich

Phone: +49 89 20 500 410

Email: ...

Website: IMPORTANT NOTES This corporate news release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities. This corporate news release does not constitute an offering document or a prospectus pursuant to the German Securities Prospectus Act or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (“Prospectus Regulation”). BENO Holding AG will not prepare or publish a prospectus in connection with the capital increase and the subscription offer. Consequently, no such prospectus is available as a basis for exercising subscription rights or acquiring the new shares. The public offering is being conducted without a prospectus (Art. 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation in conjunction with § 4 of the Securities Prospectus Act) and exclusively in Germany on the basis of the published securities information sheet. No public offering is being made outside the Federal Republic of Germany. No securities prospectus approved by BaFin has been published. BaFin has not reviewed the accuracy of the content of the securities information sheet. The purchase of shares involves significant risks and may result in the complete loss of the capital invested. The terms and conditions and sales restrictions set forth in the full subscription offer and in the securities information sheet apply to the subscription offer. Eligible subscribers are advised to carefully read the subscription offer, the securities information sheet-including the 2025 annual financial statements-as well as the other information published on the aforementioned BENO Holding AG website, such as the 2025 consolidated financial statements, the interim report as of June 30, 2026, as well as the ad hoc announcements and press releases of BENO Holding AG published there, and to obtain comprehensive information about BENO Holding AG before exercising their subscription rights. In particular, this announcement is not intended for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, or South Africa. 22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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