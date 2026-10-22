Ayushmann Khurrana On Guneet Monga: She Took My First-Ever Audition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film“Udta Teer”, has revealed that Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga took his very first audition and that the two share“a very common core when it comes to content."

Ayushmann said in a statement:“Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars.”

“And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we're bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy."

Recalling their long association, Ayushmann added: "She took my first ever audition, so we go back a long way. We've stayed in touch ever since and watched each other's journeys, and now we've finally got the chance to work together."

Udta Teer is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language spy comedy film directed and written by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. It is the second posthumous appearance of Mukul Dev, following his passing in 2025.

Udta Teer, a patriotic action-comedy, all set to entertain audiences in cinemas on October 23.

Guneet Monga is the producer of the 2023 Academy Award-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers. She is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment a boutique film production house that produced notable films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Peddlers, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan and Pagglait.

In 2018, Monga was amongst the first producers from India to be inducted in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

She served as an executive producer on Period. End of Sentence. which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. In 2023, Guneet won her second Academy Award for the Netflix documentary short, The Elephant Whisperers. In 2021, She was conferred with the Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Government.