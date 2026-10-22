Gujarat's Dwarka To Get Rs 92.70-Crore Krishna Museum With Nine Galleries, Digital Experiences

MENAFN - IANS) Dwarka, Oct 22 (IANS) A Rs 92.70-crore museum dedicated to Lord Krishna is being developed in Dwarka, with nine thematic galleries and digital installations planned to present episodes from his life, his philosophical teachings and the message of the Bhagavad Gita.

Located around 1.6 km from the Dwarkadhish Temple, the Shri Krishna Museum is being developed as a cultural and spiritual attraction combining traditional exhibits with modern technology.

The project aims to present Krishna's life and teachings through immersive audio-visual presentations, interactive displays and 3D projection mapping.

"The museum is being developed under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi (development as well as heritage)' approach," officials said.

The nine galleries will cover different stages of Krishna's life, beginning with his birth and childhood.

Episodes from Gokul and Vrindavan, the lifting of Govardhan Hill, the subduing of the serpent Kaliya and the Raas Leela will feature in the displays.

His journey to Mathura, the killing of Kansa, the establishment of Dwarka and his role in the Mahabharata will also be depicted. Sculptures, paintings, artworks, handicrafts and replicas will be used to illustrate these episodes.

The displays are intended to offer visitors an opportunity to engage with Krishna's life and teachings through visual and interactive experiences rather than relying solely on conventional exhibits.

The planned technological features include touchscreen information kiosks, motion-sensor-based experiences, thematic lighting, soundscapes, digital storytelling and multimedia projections.

These will be used to present the narratives and philosophical themes associated with Krishna in formats intended to make them accessible to younger visitors.

The project will also include a landscaped area, a lotus pond, a light-and-sound projection show and an amphitheatre.

Visitor facilities are planned to include a digital information system, a visitor desk, accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities, a café, a souvenir shop and organised parking.

Dwarka, one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage destinations and among the seven sacred cities recognised in Hindu tradition, attracts devotees and tourists from across India and abroad.

The museum is expected to add a cultural and educational dimension to visits centred on the Dwarkadhish Temple and the city's religious heritage.

The project is also expected to create opportunities for businesses and workers associated with tourism, transport, handicrafts and hospitality.

The museum is part of an effort to present India's cultural and spiritual heritage through contemporary means while preserving its traditional narratives.

Its proposed galleries and digital installations will focus on Krishna's life, human values and the enduring teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.