Caspian Sea Institute Says Science Cuts Risk In Turkmen Oil, Gas Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Scientific research and environmental assessments must be taken into account when designing and implementing oil and gas projects in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, as they help improve the reliability of technical solutions, reduce risks, and ensure the predictability of long-term investments, the director of the Caspian Sea Institute, Myrat Atajanov said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Atajanov made the statement on Thursday while speaking at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

“Scientific research and environmental assessments are not merely an additional procedure in the implementation of oil and gas projects, but rather the foundation for making technical, investment, and environmental decisions,” he emphasized.

According to Atajanov, comprehensive scientific support is necessary at all stages of project implementation, from geological exploration and design to field operation and decommissioning. This should include studying the geological structure of the subsurface, the condition of the seafloor, hydrometeorological conditions, and shoreline dynamics, as well as assessing the state of marine ecosystems.

He paid particular attention to forecasting the possible consequences of accidental hydrocarbon spills, developing measures to prevent such incidents and mitigate their consequences, as well as assessing the cumulative impact of oil and gas infrastructure on the marine environment.

Myrat Atajanov noted that the development of Caspian resources must comply with the provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea of August 12, 2018, which provides for the exploration and development of the sea's resources and its subsoil, while also enshrining the principles of rational resource use and the conservation of the marine ecosystem.

“The development of hydrocarbon potential and the protection of the marine environment must be viewed as interrelated tasks,” he said.

Speaking about practical measures, the institute's director emphasized the need to take into account various scenarios for changes in the Caspian Sea's water level when planning oil and gas activities. According to him, changes in water depths and the configuration of the coastline could affect the operation of coastal production facilities, access channels, port infrastructure, offshore platforms, and subsea pipelines.

“Under these conditions, scientific assessments must include various sea-level change scenarios, an analysis of infrastructure vulnerability, and the development of adaptation measures,” Atajanov noted.

He also highlighted the importance of the Commission on the Shallowening of the Caspian Sea, which the leaders of the five Caspian states agreed to establish on October 9 at the First Caspian Environmental Summit in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

According to Atajanov, the commission's work should be based on objective scientific data and coordinated approaches among all five states.

“It is of fundamental importance to ensure regular monitoring, the comparability of research results, and the practical application of scientific findings when making economic decisions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) has begun in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session is being held on the topic“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Discussions are focusing on investment opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector, prospects for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising blocks for development.