Kyrgyzstan To Raise Social Benefits For Disabled, Elderly From 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree raising several social benefits from January 1, 2027, the presidential press service said.

The decree, "On Measures to Increase the Level of Social Protection for Certain Categories of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic", was signed on October 21.

The state benefit for children with disabilities will rise from 8,000 soms ($91.5) to 11,000 soms ($125.8) (by 37.5%). Benefits for older persons will increase by 50%, and disability pensions will also rise.

The benefit for children who have lost both parents will rise from 6,000 soms ($68.6) to 8,000 soms ($91.5) (by 33.3%), and for children who have lost a breadwinner from 3,000 soms ($34.3) to 5,000 soms ($57.2) (by 66.7%). Pensions for children who have lost a breadwinner will also increase.

The benefit for mothers awarded the title of "Mother Heroine" will rise from 3,000 soms ($34.3) to 5,000 soms ($57.2) (by 66.7%), and their pension supplement will increase fivefold, from 1,000 soms ($11.4) to 5,000 soms ($57.2).

Monthly cash compensation will also go up for World War II participants, veterans of the war in Afghanistan, Chernobyl cleanup participants, former underage concentration camp prisoners, survivors of the siege of Leningrad and other recipients.

The Labor Ministry said compensation for World War II participants will rise from 10,000 soms ($114.3) to 11,000 soms ($125.8) and for Afghanistan veterans from 8,000 soms ($91.5) to 9,000 soms ($102.9). The press service said some payments were raised in 2025 and others had not been revised since 2010.

Additional monthly benefits for people affected by, and families of those killed in, the events in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region and in Batken and Osh regions will rise by an average of 20%.

The press service said the measures aim to strengthen social protection for people with disabilities, children who have lost parents or a breadwinner and other groups needing state support. The payments will be financed from the republican budget. The announcement did not give the total cost.