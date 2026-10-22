Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 2026
|Income statement, in thousands of euros
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Net interest income
|33,834
|27,351
|94,000
|78,687
|Net fee and commission income
|2,289
|2,686
|6,954
|7,759
|Net income (loss) on financial assets
|644
|-851
|101
|1,794
|Net other operating income
|-1,304
|-704
|-3,594
|-2,719
|Total net operating income
|35,463
|28,482
|97,461
|85,521
|Salaries and associated charges
|-10,844
|-8,763
|-30,916
|-24,498
|Administrative expenses
|-4,158
|-3,255
|-11,551
|-8,881
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-2,542
|-2,239
|-7,408
|-6,552
|Other gains (losses)
|1
|1,999
|-2,380
|217
|Total expenses
|-17,543
|-12,258
|-52,255
|-39,714
|Profit before loss allowances
|17,920
|16,224
|45,206
|45,807
|Net expected credit loss allowances
|-2,190
|-2,426
|-6,853
|-8,350
|Profit before income tax
|15,730
|13,798
|38,353
|37,457
|Income tax expense
|-3,101
|-2,328
|-8,255
|-7,245
|Profit for the period
|12,629
|11,470
|30,098
|30,212
|Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros
|30 Sept 2026
|30 June 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|30 Sept 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|601,012
|484,924
|448,876
|419,470
|Debt securities at FVOCI
|18,393
|40,668
|37,226
|34,796
|Loans to customers
|3,268,370
|2,997,804
|2,707,537
|2,580,940
|Other assets
|115,882
|117,935
|123,084
|116,779
|Total assets
|4,003,657
|3,641,331
|3,316,723
|3,151,985
|Customer deposits and loans received
|3,531,196
|3,199,007
|2,887,687
|2,735,153
|Subordinated notes
|127,645
|109,972
|106,744
|106,976
|Other liabilities
|23,383
|23,319
|22,891
|17,511
|Total liabilities
|3,682,224
|3,332,298
|3,017,322
|2,859,640
|Equity
|321,433
|309,033
|299,401
|292,345
|Total liabilities and equity
|4,003,657
|3,641,331
|3,316,723
|3,151,985
Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS:
“The third quarter of 2026 was another strong quarter for Bigbank. Our loan portfolio reached a record EUR 3.3 billion, increasing by 9% during the quarter and 27% year on year. Growth was broad-based across all major lending segments, with particularly strong performance in business lending. Our deposit portfolio also continued to grow, reaching EUR 3.5 billion by the end of the quarter.
We are particularly pleased that this strong business growth was accompanied by improved loan portfolio quality and solid profitability. Net interest income increased by 23% compared with the third quarter of last year, while quarterly net profit rose by 10% to EUR 12.6 million. Net expected credit loss allowances declined, and the share of stage 3 loans in the total loan portfolio decreased to 3.0%.
The development of our everyday banking services also continued to deliver encouraging results. Current account balances increased by 59% during the quarter to EUR 110 million, demonstrating growing customer interest in using Bigbank for their day-to-day banking needs. During the quarter, we took further important steps in developing our everyday banking offering: we added Apple Pay alongside Google Pay and Garmin Pay and enhanced our free debit card offering with free purchase protection insurance. Our current account combines interest on the account balance with free payments and no account-related fees, providing customers with a strong and competitive alternative in the Baltic banking market.
During the quarter, we also successfully issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds totalling EUR 17.23 million. The issuance further strengthened our capital base and supports the continued implementation of our growth strategy.
Looking ahead, we will remain focused on profitable and sustainable growth, maintaining strong credit quality and further developing our everyday banking services. Our ambition is to make Bigbank an increasingly relevant primary banking partner for customers across the Baltic countries.”
Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.0 billion euros, with equity of 321 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 222,000 active customers and employs over 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...
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Bigbank_interimreport_Q3_2026
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