Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the end of the third quarter, loans to customers stood at a record high of 3.3 billion euros, having increased by 271 million euros (+9%) over the quarter and by 688 million euros (+27%) year on year. Compared to the end of the previous quarter, the business loan portfolio grew by 201 million euros (+16%) to 1.4 billion euros, the home loan portfolio by 47 million euros (+5%) to 933 million euros and the consumer loan portfolio by 22 million euros (+3%) to 881 million euros. The group's total deposit portfolio grew by 332 million euros (+10%) quarter on quarter and by 795 million euros (+29%) year on year, reaching 3.5 billion euros. The savings deposit portfolio showed the strongest quarter-on-quarter growth, increasing by 253 million euros (+17%) to 1.8 billion euros. The term deposit portfolio grew by 39 million euros (+2%) over the quarter, reaching 1.65 billion euros. Current accounts continued to grow robustly, even outpacing term deposits. Their volume increased by 41 million euros (+59%) over the quarter, reaching 110 million euros by the end of the period. Bigbank continues to offer the most competitive current account services to both retail and corporate customers in the Baltics. Customers receive 2% interest on unlimited balances and enjoy free payments. The current account itself is also free of charge. Bigbank's net profit for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to 30.1 million euros. Net profit for the same period in 2025 was 30.2 million euros. In the third quarter, Bigbank earned a net profit of 12.6 million euros, up 1.1 million euros (+10%) from the third quarter of 2025. Bigbank's interest income for the third quarter amounted to 58.3 million euros, an increase of 11.8 million euros (+25%) year on year. Interest expense totalled 24.5 million euros, up 5.4 million euros (+28%) compared to the same period last year. The resulting net interest income grew by 6.4 million euros (+23%) year on year, reaching 33.8 million euros. The quality of the loan portfolio improved in the third quarter. The credit quality of consumer loans continues to improve, while that of home loans is very high and that of business loans remains good. Furthermore, due to the transfer of a large business loan out of stage 3, the share of stage 3 loans in the total loan portfolio decreased visibly. Net expected credit loss allowances declined by 0.3 million euros year on year, reaching 2.2 million euros. The volume of stage 3 loans decreased to 100 million euros, accounting for 3.0% of the total loan portfolio. Bigbank's strong team has played a key role in boosting the group's business volumes. The number of employees increased by 29 (+4%) during the quarter and by 122 (+20%) year on year, rising to 741. The main growth drivers were the launch of everyday banking products and the commitment to providing high-quality customer service in the context of growing loan and deposit portfolios. Salary expenses and associated charges increased to 10.8 million euros in the third quarter, exceeding the figure for the same period in 2025 by 2.1 million euros (+24%). The value of the group's investment property portfolio remained stable at 81.0 million euros. No investment properties were revalued during the third quarter, and the level of cash inflows from leasing out commercial premises and agricultural land remained the same. In the third quarter, Bigbank issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds totalling 17.23 million euros, thereby increasing its Additional Tier 1 capital by the same amount. A total of 1,723 bonds with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each were issued to 83 investors.



Income statement, in thousands of euros Q3 2026 Q3 2025 9M 2026 9M 2025 Net interest income 33,834 27,351 94,000 78,687 Net fee and commission income 2,289 2,686 6,954 7,759 Net income (loss) on financial assets 644 -851 101 1,794 Net other operating income -1,304 -704 -3,594 -2,719 Total net operating income 35,463 28,482 97,461 85,521 Salaries and associated charges -10,844 -8,763 -30,916 -24,498 Administrative expenses -4,158 -3,255 -11,551 -8,881 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -2,542 -2,239 -7,408 -6,552 Other gains (losses) 1 1,999 -2,380 217 Total expenses -17,543 -12,258 -52,255 -39,714 Profit before loss allowances 17,920 16,224 45,206 45,807 Net expected credit loss allowances -2,190 -2,426 -6,853 -8,350 Profit before income tax 15,730 13,798 38,353 37,457 Income tax expense -3,101 -2,328 -8,255 -7,245 Profit for the period 12,629 11,470 30,098 30,212 Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros 30 Sept 2026 30 June 2026 31 Dec 2025 30 Sept 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 601,012 484,924 448,876 419,470 Debt securities at FVOCI 18,393 40,668 37,226 34,796 Loans to customers 3,268,370 2,997,804 2,707,537 2,580,940 Other assets 115,882 117,935 123,084 116,779 Total assets 4,003,657 3,641,331 3,316,723 3,151,985 Customer deposits and loans received 3,531,196 3,199,007 2,887,687 2,735,153 Subordinated notes 127,645 109,972 106,744 106,976 Other liabilities 23,383 23,319 22,891 17,511 Total liabilities 3,682,224 3,332,298 3,017,322 2,859,640 Equity 321,433 309,033 299,401 292,345 Total liabilities and equity 4,003,657 3,641,331 3,316,723 3,151,985





Commentary by Martin Länts, chairman of the management board of Bigbank AS:

“The third quarter of 2026 was another strong quarter for Bigbank. Our loan portfolio reached a record EUR 3.3 billion, increasing by 9% during the quarter and 27% year on year. Growth was broad-based across all major lending segments, with particularly strong performance in business lending. Our deposit portfolio also continued to grow, reaching EUR 3.5 billion by the end of the quarter.

We are particularly pleased that this strong business growth was accompanied by improved loan portfolio quality and solid profitability. Net interest income increased by 23% compared with the third quarter of last year, while quarterly net profit rose by 10% to EUR 12.6 million. Net expected credit loss allowances declined, and the share of stage 3 loans in the total loan portfolio decreased to 3.0%.

The development of our everyday banking services also continued to deliver encouraging results. Current account balances increased by 59% during the quarter to EUR 110 million, demonstrating growing customer interest in using Bigbank for their day-to-day banking needs. During the quarter, we took further important steps in developing our everyday banking offering: we added Apple Pay alongside Google Pay and Garmin Pay and enhanced our free debit card offering with free purchase protection insurance. Our current account combines interest on the account balance with free payments and no account-related fees, providing customers with a strong and competitive alternative in the Baltic banking market.

During the quarter, we also successfully issued Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds totalling EUR 17.23 million. The issuance further strengthened our capital base and supports the continued implementation of our growth strategy.

Looking ahead, we will remain focused on profitable and sustainable growth, maintaining strong credit quality and further developing our everyday banking services. Our ambition is to make Bigbank an increasingly relevant primary banking partner for customers across the Baltic countries.”

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 September 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.0 billion euros, with equity of 321 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 222,000 active customers and employs over 700 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: ...



Attachment

Bigbank_interimreport_Q3_2026