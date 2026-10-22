SSCP Lager Bidco AB (Publ) Announces That Condition For Voluntary Total Redemption Of Its Outstanding 2023/2026 Notes Has Been Satisfied

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) (“” or the“”), announced on 6 October 2026 that the Issuer is exercising its right to make a conditional voluntary total redemption of its outstanding senior secured floating rate notes 2023/2026 with ISIN SE0021021193 (the“” and the“”), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

The Redemption was conditional upon the successful execution of a facilities agreement with, inter alios, certain lenders and the Issuer being content that the conditions for utilisation of the facilities provided in the facilities agreement will be satisfied no later than on 30 October 2026, which is the date of the Redemption (the“ Redemption Date” and the“ Condition”).

SSCP Lager BidCo today announces that the Issuer successfully has executed the facilities agreement with, inter alios, certain lenders and is content that the conditions for utilisation of the facilities provided in the facilities agreement will be satisfied no later than on the Redemption Date. The Condition has therefore been satisfied, and the Redemption is no longer conditional and will consequently occur on the Redemption Date. The redemption price, together with accrued and unpaid interest, will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Notes in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Nordics AB at end of business as per the record date on 23 October 2026.

Further information regarding the Redemption can be found in the Issuer's press release published on 6 October 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Engström, CEO, telephone number: +46 734 36 36 29,...

Andrzej Kulik, CFO, telephone number: +46 738 15 67 00,...

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 3 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,000 people.