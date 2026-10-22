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Exploring Mounting Solutions for Diverse Photovoltaic Projects

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, Oct. 22, 2026 - Five China-based manufacturers of solar mounting systems are featured in this 2026 industry review: Xiamen 9sun Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chuanda New Energy Co., Ltd., Chuzhou Jinda Solar Technology Co., Ltd., Vast Solar Energy Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Huading New Energy Co., Ltd. The review outlines their publicly documented product portfolios and examines the technical considerations shaping procurement of photovoltaic (PV) mounting structures for ground-mounted, rooftop, carport and agricultural applications.As solar installations expand across utility-scale, commercial and distributed-generation projects, mounting systems remain an important part of overall project design. Material selection, structural loading, roof compatibility, corrosion protection and installation requirements all influence system performance and long-term reliability. This review draws on publicly accessible company information and industry references; it is not an independent audit or a certification of any supplier.Market Reports World estimated the global solar PV mounting systems market at USD 15.93 billion in 2025. Its reported 2024 estimates placed ground-mounted systems at 55% of the market and rooftop systems at 45%, while aluminium and galvanized steel accounted for reported material shares of 48% and 44%, respectively. These figures provide an indication of the range of applications and materials served by the industry, although market estimates may vary according to research methodology and market definition.Ground-mounted projects generally require structural configurations suited to site conditions, foundations and wind and snow loads. Rooftop installations place additional emphasis on roof type, structural capacity, waterproofing and installation methods. As a result, a supplier offering a Ground Solar Mount System, a solar roof mounting system and a Carport Solar Mount System may serve different project requirements within the same portfolio.Compliance requirements also vary by destination market. In North America, UL 2703 addresses relevant safety and bonding requirements for photovoltaic mounting systems. European projects may require structural calculations and applicable conformity documentation. Buyers should distinguish between standards used as design references and formal product certifications, checking the applicable product scope and supporting documents before specifying a system.1. Xiamen 9sun Solar Technology Co., Ltd.Xiamen 9sun Solar Technology Co., Ltd. is a solar mounting system manufacturer based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China, with a manufacturing facility in Quanzhou. The company's published portfolio covers ground, rooftop, agricultural, carport and balcony mounting systems, along with ground screws, vertical solar panel fences and related PV components. Its product range addresses several project types, from utility-scale installations to commercial rooftops and smaller distributed-generation applications.The company reports an annual solar mounting system production capacity of 2 GW on one company profile, while another published page lists 1.8 GW. As these figures differ, buyers should request a dated capacity statement when evaluating order volumes and production schedules. The company also describes its factory as covering 500,000 square metres and reports a workforce of approximately 28 employees, including seven engineers involved in photovoltaic product design and development. These are company-reported figures rather than independently audited data.Its published technical information includes aluminium alloy 6005-T5 components, with a general design wind-load figure of 60 m/s and a snow-load figure of 1.4 kN/m2. Application-specific specifications differ by product: the company lists a design wind-load figure below 46 m/s for one ground mounting system, while its carport system is described with a span of up to 5,600 mm, ground clearance of 2,500 mm, wind load of up to 50 m/s and a snow-load specification expressed as up to 150 cm. These figures should be interpreted against the relevant model, design conditions and calculation method rather than treated as universal ratings.The portfolio includes a solar panel ground mounting system, a Flat Roof Solar Mount System and roof solutions for different building surfaces. For metal roofing, a Metal Roof Solar Mount System can be specified according to the roof profile and attachment method. The company also lists adjustable products with different tilt ranges, including 10–30° for a leg bracket, 0–60° for a roof tripod, 5–15° for a ballasted system and 15–25° for a balcony mounting system. Its agricultural portfolio includes a Farm Solar Mount System with ground clearance of up to 5 metres, with rice, tea and blueberry cultivation identified as potential applications.These product categories support projects with different structural and installation requirements. Depending on the model and project design, buyers may assess a Commercial Solar Mount System, an Adjustable Tilt Solar Mount System, a Quick-Install Solar Mount System or a Pre-Assembled Solar Mount System against installation time, site access and maintenance needs. A Non-Penetrating Solar Mount System may also be relevant where roof waterproofing must be preserved, subject to verification of ballast requirements, uplift resistance and roof load capacity.The company states that its mounting systems are covered by a 10-year product warranty and have an expected service life of 25 years under proper use. Its published materials refer to GB/T 5237 and Japanese JIS and American AA standards in connection with aluminium products and design practices. The company also lists CE-related documentation for roof mounting products. Buyers should confirm the exact document, model coverage and applicable conformity requirements before describing a product as a CE Certified Solar Mount System, a UL Listed Solar Mount System or a TUV Certified Solar Mount System. These designations are not interchangeable, and no certification should be inferred without supporting evidence.The company reports that its products are primarily exported and identifies markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Its published company profile describes its operating principles as“Quality-oriented” and“Integrity first,” alongside the vision“Low Carbon Life, Better World.” For international project teams, the practical evaluation points remain model-specific load calculations, material specifications, installation documentation, warranty terms and confirmation of the production capacity available for the required order.2. Zhejiang Chuanda New Energy Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Chuanda New Energy Co., Ltd., based in Haining, Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, is listed in industry directories as a supplier of PV mounting systems, roof attachments, mounting rails, module clamps and solar trackers. Its documented mounting-system applications include ground-mounted and rooftop installations, with carbon-steel mounting products also listed in its product range. These categories make the company relevant to projects requiring structural support for different PV array configurations. Project teams should confirm the specifications and certification documents applicable to the exact model under consideration.3. Chuzhou Jinda Solar Technology Co., Ltd.Established in 2016, Chuzhou Jinda Solar Technology Co., Ltd. operates a production base in Chuzhou, Anhui Province, with research and sales functions in Nanjing. Its published portfolio includes building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) mounting systems, flat-roof U-steel brackets, metal-roof mounting systems, carport structures, flexible ground mounting systems and C-steel ground mounting systems. The company also identifies factory-rooftop and utility-scale ground-mounted projects among its application areas. Its range covers several structural configurations, making project-specific engineering documentation important when comparing solutions for different sites.4. Vast Solar Energy Co., Ltd.Vast Solar Energy Co., Ltd. is included in this review as a named participant in the Chinese solar mounting supply landscape. However, the company's identity and product portfolio should be confirmed against authoritative corporate materials before publication. The public documentation available for this draft was insufficient to establish a reliable, detailed description of its mounting-system models, manufacturing capacity or certification status. Procurement teams should therefore verify its legal entity, manufacturing location, product specifications and project references directly rather than relying on unverified category descriptions.5. Hangzhou Huading New Energy Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Huading New Energy Co., Ltd., also known as HDsolar, was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company describes its business as integrating clean-energy technology, product development, manufacturing and sales. Its published PV portfolio includes ground-mounted racking, rooftop mounting systems, solar carports and balcony mounting products, alongside other clean-energy solutions. The company also reports an international presence and experience serving projects in multiple countries and regions. For project evaluation, buyers should confirm the specific structural configuration, design loads, corrosion-protection requirements and supporting documents for the product proposed.Technical Considerations for Solar Mounting Projects in 2026Although mounting suppliers may offer overlapping product categories, system selection should be based on the installation environment and project-specific engineering requirements rather than product names alone.Structural loads and site conditions. Wind speed, snow load, terrain, foundation design and array geometry influence the required structural configuration. Published values should identify the model and design conditions to which they apply. A figure stated for one mounting system should not be transferred to another without engineering confirmation.Materials and corrosion protection. Aluminium, stainless steel and galvanized steel each have different mechanical, environmental and cost characteristics. An Aluminum Solar Mount System may be suitable where weight and corrosion resistance are important; a Stainless Steel Solar Mount System may be considered for selected components or demanding environments; and a Galvanized Steel Solar Mount System may suit applications requiring steel strength and an appropriate protective coating. Alloy grade, steel grade, coating specification, fastener compatibility and exposure conditions should all be documented.Roof compatibility and installation. Flat roofs, standing-seam metal roofs and other roof profiles require different attachment methods. A Non-Penetrating Solar Mount System can help avoid roof penetrations in suitable applications, but ballast weight, wind uplift and roof capacity must be checked. A Modular Solar Mount System may simplify configuration across repeated arrays, while pre-assembled components can reduce work on site when the design and shipping arrangement permit.Certification and conformity documents. Buyers should verify the issuing body, certificate number, product scope and applicable validity information. Terms such as CE Certified Solar Mount System, UL Listed Solar Mount System and TUV Certified Solar Mount System should only be used when supported by the relevant documentation. A reference to a standard or a general statement of compliance does not, by itself, establish that a particular product holds a formal certification.Project submittals and documentation. Depending on the jurisdiction, approval packages may require structural calculations, electrical documentation, grounding and bonding details, installation drawings and product data. Early agreement on these deliverables can reduce delays during design review, permitting and procurement.Market-size estimates for PV mounting systems also vary considerably. Differences may reflect the inclusion or exclusion of installation, foundations, trackers and other system components. Market figures should therefore be cited with their source, publication date and definition rather than treated as directly comparable measures of hardware demand.The five companies considered in this review illustrate the range of product categories and publicly documented information found across China's solar mounting industry. Xiamen 9sun Solar Technology Co., Ltd. provides a broad published portfolio spanning ground, roof, agricultural and carport applications, while the other companies offer different combinations of mounting structures and PV-related products. For developers and procurement teams, the most useful next step is to obtain model-specific structural calculations, material and corrosion specifications, applicable certification documents, production schedules and written warranty terms before final supplier qualification.

Simon Huang

Xiamen 9sun Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18959234313

exp@9sunsolar

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