John Abraham Outlines Integrated Approach To Rehabilitation And Recovery
Founder and CEO
Founder of Rapid Group discusses how physiotherapy, Pilates and recovery services can complement one another.Recovery does not end when pain improves. We must also consider movement capacity, strength and confidence in daily life.” - John Abraham, Founder and CEO, Rapid GroupSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Abraham is outlining a coordinated approach to physical health across the Rapid Group portfolio in Singapore.
Rapid Physiocare focuses on clinical assessment and rehabilitation; Rapid Pilates provides
structured movement and exercise; RAPIDÉ offers recovery and performance experiences. The
services are distinct, but the wider approach recognises that individuals may need different
support as their goals and capabilities change.
“Recovery does not end when pain improves. We must also consider movement capacity,
strength and confidence in daily life.” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of Rapid Group.
Appropriate referrals and professional collaboration can help people transition between stages of
care, provided individual clinical needs and service boundaries remain clear. Not every person
requires every service.
The group intends to keep patient education, appropriate screening and professional
accountability central to this model.
About John Abraham
John Abraham is a Singapore-based practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of Rapid
Group, encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ.
John Abraham
RAPIDE RECOVERY
+ +65 91140535
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