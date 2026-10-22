Founder and CEO

Founder of Rapid Group discusses how physiotherapy, Pilates and recovery services can complement one another.

- John Abraham, Founder and CEO, Rapid GroupSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Abraham is outlining a coordinated approach to physical health across the Rapid Group portfolio in Singapore.Rapid Physiocare focuses on clinical assessment and rehabilitation; Rapid Pilates providesstructured movement and exercise; RAPIDÉ offers recovery and performance experiences. Theservices are distinct, but the wider approach recognises that individuals may need differentsupport as their goals and capabilities change.“Recovery does not end when pain improves. We must also consider movement capacity,strength and confidence in daily life.” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of Rapid Group.Appropriate referrals and professional collaboration can help people transition between stages ofcare, provided individual clinical needs and service boundaries remain clear. Not every personrequires every service.The group intends to keep patient education, appropriate screening and professionalaccountability central to this model.About John AbrahamJohn Abraham is a Singapore-based practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of RapidGroup, encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ.

John Abraham

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John Abraham Outlines Integrated Approach to Rehabilitation and Recovery News Provided By RAPID PHYSIOCARE PTE. LTD. October 22, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Emergency Services, World & Regional



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