Delhi Police Busts Interstate Heroin Network, Arrests Seven Drugs Worth Rs 60 Cr Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Delhi Police busted an interstate heroin supply and manufacturing network extending from Delhi and Haryana to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, arresting seven accused and recovering 8.128 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 60 crore in the international market.

The operation, conducted by the Special Staff of Rohini district under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, also led to the seizure of 3.291 kg of chemicals and raw materials used in heroin manufacturing, Rs 12.81 lakh in cash, three SUVs, a motorcycle and equipment used in the illegal drug production process.

According to the police, the operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Sandeep Godara under the supervision of ACP (Operations) Ajmer Singh. The investigation uncovered links between suppliers, a heroin manufacturing unit and a person involved in illegal opium poppy cultivation.

The operation began on September 16, when police received information about narcotics movement in the Begumpur police station area. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap in Sector 32, Begumpur, and intercepted a car. The police arrested Laxman Hooda, 58, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and recovered 300 grams of heroin and Rs 3 lakh in cash from the vehicle.

On September 17, the police arrested another accused, Anil alias Bhola, 51, from Sonipat, Haryana, and recovered 501 grams of heroin from his car. Anil has been involved in 12 criminal cases. He had previously been arrested in an NDPS case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station in 2025.

After being granted interim bail, he failed to surrender and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

Further investigation and technical surveillance led the police to a heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on October 4.

The police arrested Bablu, 35, and recovered 6.275 kg of freshly manufactured heroin. They also seized 2.504 kg of sodium, 787 grams of acetic anhydride, a gas cylinder, a mixer-grinder, utensils, a tub, an electronic weighing machine, polythene and other manufacturing equipment.

Following Bablu's interrogation, the police traced and arrested Ruksar Ali alias Raju, the alleged owner and main source supplier of the manufacturing facility, from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after an extensive search. Ruksar has previously been involved in three NDPS cases, according to the police.

On October 6, Ajaj Ahmed, 38, was arrested in Bareilly for supplying crude opium to Ruksar. The police recovered 501 grams of heroin and a motorcycle from him.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Mohammad Azhar, 20, from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on October 16. He allegedly supplied heroin and crude opium to Ajaj. The police recovered 551 grams of heroin, Rs 9,81,700 in cash and a car from his possession.

On October 18, the team reached Jharkhand's Chatra district, a Naxalite-affected area, and arrested Prakash Kumar, 31. He supplied raw opium to the other accused and was involved in illegal opium poppy cultivation on his agricultural land.

Further investigation is underway.