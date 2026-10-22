Andhra Deputy CM Orders Legal Action Against Fake Whatsapp Channel

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday ordered legal action against a fake WhatsApp channel operating in the name of 'Deputy CMO'.

According to a statement from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office, the WhatsApp channel operating under the name“Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh” is not an authorised channel of the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

“This unauthorised channel is misusing the Office's identity and circulating misleading information and unrelated content. Such impersonation and the deliberate spread of misinformation are unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly. An FIR is being initiated, and strict legal action will be pursued against those responsible,” said the statement posted on the 'X' handle of the Deputy Chief Minister's Office.

“The public is strongly advised NOT to trust, follow or circulate content from this fake channel. Please rely exclusively on the officially authorised social media handles and the verified WhatsApp channel of the Deputy Chief Minister's Office for authentic information and official updates. Misuse of a Government Office's identity will not be tolerated. Those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister has greeted Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on his birthday.“May you be blessed with good health, strength and a long life to continue serving our nation with dedication. Wishing you many more years of service towards a secure, prosperous and Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also conveyed his warmest birthday greetings to Amit Shah.“Your unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and tireless efforts for the nation's security and unity continue to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more years of service to our great nation,” he said.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, has also greeted Amit Shah.“Your resolve to keep our nation secure and your tireless work for a Viksit Bharat inspire millions of us. Andhra Pradesh is grateful for your steady support to the people of our state. Wishing you good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation,” said Lokesh.