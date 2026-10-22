Kajol Mingles With Little Girl, Serves Bhog To Devotees At Durga Puja Pandal, Calls It 'Family, Bhakti And Bhog'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Kajol offered a glimpse into her Durga Puja celebrations on Wednesday.

Sharing a video compilation of heartwarming moments from the festivities at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, Kajol shared a video on her social media account.

From interacting with a little girl to serving bhog to devotees, the actress showcased happy moments from the festival.

Taking to her social media on the occasion of Bijoya, Kajol shared a series of video moments from the celebrations, and described the three things that bring the festivities together for her.

“Family, Bhakti and Bhog! The three things that the pujos are strung together with,” she wrote, adding folded-hands emoticons and the hashtags #jaimaadurga and #shubhobijoya.

In the video, Kajol is seen dressed in a bright yellow saree paired with a navy-blue blouse, traditional jhumkas and blue bangles.

One of the heartwarming moments captures the actress interacting with a little girl dressed in a pink frock, who is seen blowing a kiss towards her. Kajol too is seen responding affectionately.

The compilation also featured the actress serving bhog to devotees at the pandal, greeting people and smiling warmly.

In another moment, she is seen standing with folded hands, offering prayers during the celebrations as the Aarti goes on.

For the uninitiated, Kajol has been an integral part of the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, alongside her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and other members of the Mukerji family.

This year marks the 80th edition of the celebrations, continuing a tradition established in 1948 by filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee, his wife Satirani Mukerji and other founding members. The festival has been carried forward through generations of the family.

This year's festivities saw Rani Mukerji give it a miss, following the demise of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, on September 22. Krishna was closely associated with the family's Durga Puja tradition, and a special tribute was held in her memory at the pandal.

Kajol's presence at the Durga Puja pandal often grabs attention on social media.

In October 2024, a video of the actress reprimanding people at the pandal went viral. Kajol was seen snapping fingers and asking attendees wearing footwear near the idol to move aside and urging the crowd not to push against the barricades.

–IANS

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