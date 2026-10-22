World Padel Academy And Al Jalila Foundation Announce Partnership To Drive Positive Impact Through Sport

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The partnership will engage the World Padel Academy community in supporting Al Jalila Foundation's programs

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World Padel Academy (WPA) has announced a new partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, marking a shared commitment to advancing healthcare and creating meaningful opportunities for community giving.

As part of the collaboration, WPA will introduce a dedicated Al Jalila Foundation-branded court at its Dubai venue. The partnership will also include a program of charity tournaments, community events, and fundraising initiatives, alongside a donation program launching soon that will offer players and visitors further opportunities to contribute.

Al Jalila Foundation plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving. Its work provides essential treatment to patients, nurtures the next generation of healthcare professionals, and funds research across a range of priority areas, aligning with national health priorities.

The partnership reflects WPA's commitment to using its growing platform to contribute to society. By bringing together players, partners, and the wider padel community, WPA aims to raise awareness of Al Jalila Foundation's work and encourage charitable giving in support of its programs.

Ali Abdulla Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy, said:“World Padel Academy has always been built around the strength of its community. As we continue to grow, we want to ensure that our success translates into opportunities to make a positive difference in people's lives.”

He added:“Our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation is an important step in that direction. We have tremendous respect for Al Jalila Foundation's work and the impact it has made across the UAE. We look forward to bringing our community together in support of its mission and establishing a partnership that creates lasting value.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, added:“Partnerships such as this demonstrate the important role that communities and organizations can play in supporting healthcare and creating meaningful change. We thank World Padel Academy for their support and look forward to encouraging greater community participation in giving, in line with Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity.”

Together, WPA and Al Jalila Foundation aim to demonstrate how sport can provide a platform for philanthropy, encouraging individuals and organizations to take an active role in supporting the health and well-being of the wider community.

The partnership will officially launch with a series of community initiatives, with further details of the upcoming charity events and donation opportunities to be announced in the coming weeks.

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World Padel Academy is a growing international padel operator committed to developing players, growing the sport, and creating exceptional padel experiences. Through its venues, coaching programs, tournaments, and community initiatives, WPA continues to build an international community united by a passion for padel.

Website: worldpadelacademy

Al Jalila Foundation plays a vital role in enabling Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of Care, Learning, Discovery, and Giving.

Established in April 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the foundation works to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical advancement. The foundation provides essential treatment for those unable to afford healthcare, funds scholarships for medical professionals, and supports research addressing health conditions.

Website: aljalilafoundation