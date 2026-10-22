COP17 Begins Amid Gaps In National Biodiversity Plans, With Countries Racing To Meet 2030 Nature Goals

More countries have now submitted national biodiversity plans promised under a landmark UN nature agreement, but a significant number remain behind schedule as governments prepare to assess global progress at the COP17 biodiversity summit in Armenia.

We found that 113 countries have now delivered updated National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs), representing 58 per cent of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity. The figure marks a substantial improvement from a year earlier, when only 55 countries had submitted the plans.

The documents are considered a central component of efforts to implement the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022. The agreement established a global mission to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and outlined 23 targets covering conservation, ecosystem restoration, climate action and financial support for developing nations.

Countries had originally been expected to submit updated biodiversity plans before the COP16 summit in October 2024. However, only a small proportion met that deadline. In response, negotiators agreed at COP16 to encourage governments to submit their plans as quickly as possible.

The increase in submissions arrives just ahead of COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia, where countries will undertake the first major review of progress under the global framework.

The summit carries particular significance because it marks the halfway point between the framework's adoption and its 2030 deadline. Delegates are expected to examine whether national actions remain sufficient to achieve international biodiversity goals.

The global assessment process relies heavily on information contained in national biodiversity plans, national targets and periodic progress reports submitted by participating countries.

Developing Nations Increase Participation Ahead Of COP17 Review

Much of the recent progress has come from developing countries, particularly across Africa.

Among the African nations that have submitted new biodiversity plans over the past year are Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

South America has also recorded new submissions, including plans from Brazil, the world's most biodiverse country, along with Belize and Chile. Armenia, which is hosting COP17, published its updated strategy in April.

While progress has accelerated, several important countries have yet to submit full biodiversity plans. Among the countries still without updated NBSAPs are Papua New Guinea, Peru, South Africa and Russia. The United States also has not submitted a plan, although it remains outside the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Under biodiversity framework rules, countries unable to submit complete plans were encouraged to provide national biodiversity targets instead. Unlike NBSAPs, these targets outline objectives without detailing how governments intend to achieve them.

Participation on that front has improved significantly. By the conclusion of COP16, 119 parties had submitted at least one national biodiversity target. That number has since increased to 175 countries, representing 89 per cent of parties.

Countries have also been gradually improving compliance with biodiversity reporting requirements. Around half of nations met the deadline for submitting their seventh national reports earlier this year, but overall participation has since risen to 73 per cent.

Many developing countries have argued that funding constraints slowed preparation of biodiversity plans. According to information cited by Carbon Brief, the Global Environment Facility approved financial support for most countries requesting assistance. The remaining cases were being addressed through ongoing efforts coordinated with the United Nations Environment Programme.