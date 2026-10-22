Amit Shah Birthday: Yogi Adityanath, CM Dhami Praise His Role In India's Security Read On

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, praising his role in strengthening India's internal security and advancing development initiatives.

In a post on X, Dhami described Shah as an efficient administrator and highlighted his contribution to the cooperative sector. He said Shah's efforts had opened new avenues of prosperity for millions of people through cooperatives while keeping national interests at the forefront.

.@BJP4India के पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, सहकारिता के माध्यम से करोड़ों लोगों के जीवन में समृद्धि के नए द्वार खोलने और राष्ट्रहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा और विकास को नई दिशा देने वाले कुशल प्रशासक, देश के यशस्वी केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री आदरणीय श्री @AmitShah जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।

आपका सशक्त नेतृत्व, अटूट राष्ट्रनिष्ठा और संगठन के प्रति समर्पण करोड़ों देशवासियों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत है।

बाबा केदार से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुदीर्घ एवं मंगलमय जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं।

- Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2026

The Uttarakhand CM also commended Shah's strong leadership, patriotism and dedication to the organisation, calling these qualities a source of inspiration for countless people across the country.

Dhami concluded his message by praying for Shah's good health, long life and happiness, seeking the blessings of Baba Kedar for the Union Minister.

Yogi Adityanath Highlights Shah's Role in National Security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended birthday greetings to Amit Shah, recognising his contributions to internal security, the cooperative sector and efforts towards building a strong and secure India.

In his message on X, Yogi described Shah as a skilled strategist and organiser. He praised the Union Minister's role in strengthening the country's security framework and giving fresh direction to the cooperative sector.

कुशल रणनीतिकार व संगठन शिल्पी, माननीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई।

आंतरिक सुरक्षा को अभेद्य करने, सहकारिता क्षेत्र को नई दिशा देने और एक सशक्त एवं सुरक्षित भारत के निर्माण में आपका योगदान अतुलनीय है।

प्रभु श्री राम से आपके लिए उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, दीर्घायु और यशस्वी जीवन की प्रार्थना है।

- Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2026

The UP Chief Minister also underlined the importance of Shah's contribution to building a secure nation. He wished the Union Minister good health and a long, successful life, invoking the blessings of Lord Shri Ram in his message.

Yogi's birthday greeting highlighted the importance of Shah's leadership and organisational experience in India's political and administrative landscape.

BJP Extends Birthday Wishes to the Union Home Minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also took to its official X account to wish Amit Shah on his birthday. The party extended greetings to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, describing him as one of the country's prominent political leaders.

The birthday messages from the BJP and the two chief ministers highlighted Shah's leadership, organisational abilities and contributions to national security and development. His work in the cooperative sector also featured prominently in their greetings.

Together, the messages reflected the importance BJP leaders attach to Shah's role in the party and the Union government. They also conveyed a common wish for his continued good health and long life.