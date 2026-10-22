Sagility Accelerates Provider Growth Strategy Through Acquisition Of Chirok Health
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 22 October, 2026 – Sagility, a leading technology and AI-led healthcare operations company focused on improving payer and provider performance, today announced that it has acquired Chirok Health, a provider of Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), medical coding, coding quality assurance programs and revenue integrity services for healthcare organizations.
The acquisition adds specialized clinical and coding expertise to Sagility's provider services portfolio, complementing its strengths in revenue cycle management, patient access, analytics, and technology and AI-led healthcare operations. It broadens Sagility's ability to address evolving provider needs with integrated solutions.
Founded with a focus on helping healthcare providers improve documentation quality, coding accuracy, reimbursement outcomes, and financial performance, Chirok Health has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality clinical and administrative solutions to hospitals and health systems. Chirok also brings a highly specialized team of clinical documentation specialists, coding professionals, auditors, and healthcare subject matter experts further enhancing Sagility's provider-focused domain expertise to support healthcare providers across a broader spectrum of the revenue cycle and clinical operations value chain.
"The acquisition of Chirok Health is an important step in Sagility's strategy to build a comprehensive provider-focused services platform. Chirok's leadership in clinical documentation improvement, medical coding, quality assurance programs, and revenue integrity complements our existing capabilities and expands our ability to support healthcare providers across the healthcare value chain by improving operational, clinical and financial outcomes.” said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sagility.“Together with our recent acquisition of CareSeed, this transaction enhances our ability to help healthcare organizations improve quality outcomes, optimize reimbursement, advance value-based care initiatives, and drive meaningful operational transformation through analytics, automation, and AI."
"Joining Sagility represents an exciting next chapter for Chirok Health," said Kanar Kokoy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chirok Health. "Both organizations share a commitment to clinical excellence, customer service, innovation, and measurable outcomes. Our clients will continue to receive the specialized expertise and high touch support they value today, while gaining access to a broader set of capabilities that can help address evolving operational and financial challenges."
As healthcare providers continue to face increasing reimbursement complexity, talent challenges, and growing value-based care requirements, the combined organization will be positioned to help clients improve financial sustainability, quality outcomes, operational performance, and patient experience. The combination will also create opportunities to deepen existing client relationships, expand the services footprint across both organizations' client bases, and introduce complementary capabilities that can contribute to the growth of the combined business.
Canaccord Genuity LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Chirok Health on the transaction.
The acquisition adds specialized clinical and coding expertise to Sagility's provider services portfolio, complementing its strengths in revenue cycle management, patient access, analytics, and technology and AI-led healthcare operations. It broadens Sagility's ability to address evolving provider needs with integrated solutions.
Founded with a focus on helping healthcare providers improve documentation quality, coding accuracy, reimbursement outcomes, and financial performance, Chirok Health has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality clinical and administrative solutions to hospitals and health systems. Chirok also brings a highly specialized team of clinical documentation specialists, coding professionals, auditors, and healthcare subject matter experts further enhancing Sagility's provider-focused domain expertise to support healthcare providers across a broader spectrum of the revenue cycle and clinical operations value chain.
"The acquisition of Chirok Health is an important step in Sagility's strategy to build a comprehensive provider-focused services platform. Chirok's leadership in clinical documentation improvement, medical coding, quality assurance programs, and revenue integrity complements our existing capabilities and expands our ability to support healthcare providers across the healthcare value chain by improving operational, clinical and financial outcomes.” said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sagility.“Together with our recent acquisition of CareSeed, this transaction enhances our ability to help healthcare organizations improve quality outcomes, optimize reimbursement, advance value-based care initiatives, and drive meaningful operational transformation through analytics, automation, and AI."
"Joining Sagility represents an exciting next chapter for Chirok Health," said Kanar Kokoy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chirok Health. "Both organizations share a commitment to clinical excellence, customer service, innovation, and measurable outcomes. Our clients will continue to receive the specialized expertise and high touch support they value today, while gaining access to a broader set of capabilities that can help address evolving operational and financial challenges."
As healthcare providers continue to face increasing reimbursement complexity, talent challenges, and growing value-based care requirements, the combined organization will be positioned to help clients improve financial sustainability, quality outcomes, operational performance, and patient experience. The combination will also create opportunities to deepen existing client relationships, expand the services footprint across both organizations' client bases, and introduce complementary capabilities that can contribute to the growth of the combined business.
Canaccord Genuity LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Chirok Health on the transaction.
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