Gandapur Picked For Central Negotiations As PTI Rejects Emergency, Governor's Rule

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial parliamentary party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to nominate former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur as the province's representative in the central negotiation process. It has also demanded the withdrawal of the imposition of emergency and governor's rule, terming both unconstitutional.

In a unanimous declaration issued after its meeting on October 21, the party also called on its leadership to announce an effective protest strategy for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife and other detained party leaders.

According to the declaration, the provincial parliamentary party decided to ensure the province's representation in the central negotiation process. For this purpose, former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur was nominated as the province's representative by a majority vote, in view of his experience.

Clarification on provincial leadership:

Clarifying the confusion surrounding the previous meeting of the provincial parliamentary party, the declaration stated that Muhammad Sohail Afridi is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Junaid Akbar is the provincial party president.

It said no discussion was held and no decision was made regarding these positions during the previous meeting. The declaration further stated that the provincial parliamentary party does not have the authority to make decisions concerning these constitutional and organisational positions.

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The parliamentary party also expressed concern and disappointment over a recent statement and tweet by PTI's central secretary general, Salman Akram Raja. It called on party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to take notice of the matter.

The declaration also demanded that Salman Akram Raja withdraw his statement and apologise to the provincial parliamentary party.

Condemnation of emergency and governor's rule:

In its declaration, the PTI provincial parliamentary party maintained that the imposition of emergency and governor's rule on October 11 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's elected government, which holds a two-thirds majority, was unconstitutional and illegal. It rejected the move, describing it as political victimisation.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over the alleged abductions and arrests of Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Khan Swati, provincial ministers, members of the provincial and national assemblies, party office-bearers and workers.

The parliamentary party urged the international community to take immediate notice of the situation and play its role in securing the recovery of all detained individuals, including the leaders allegedly abducted.

It also appealed to the courts to avoid delaying tactics, take immediate legal action and ensure the recovery of the individuals concerned.

Demand for protest strategy to secure release of Imran Khan and other detainees:

The declaration called for the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, his wife and other detainees, urging the party leadership and officials to immediately announce a clear and effective protest strategy within the framework of the Constitution and law to organise political and democratic struggle against the current situation.

Opposition to new administrative system in tribal and settled districts:

The provincial parliamentary party rejected a new administrative system established in tribal and some settled districts on the basis of the narrative of terrorism, along with the structures created under it, terming them unconstitutional. The declaration demanded the immediate withdrawal of the system.

The parliamentary party also announced that it would formulate a legal and political strategy on the issue and launch a movement in collaboration with other political parties and relevant stakeholders.

The declaration also rejected as unacceptable what it described as an attempt to impose unelected representatives through Area Representative Development Councils (ARDCs).

At the conclusion of the declaration, the provincial parliamentary party reaffirmed its commitment to continuing political, legal and democratic struggle within the framework of the Constitution and law to protect the province's constitutional, democratic and administrative rights, secure the recovery of elected leaders and party workers, obtain the release of Imran Khan and other detainees, and ensure respect for the public mandate.