Russian Forces Lose Another 2,250 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
The Russian army also lost 12,439 (+3) tanks, 25,594 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 51,447 (+44) artillery systems, 2,229 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,719 (+3) air defense systems, aircraft-449, helicopters-356, ground-based robotic systems-2,997 (+7), operational-tactical-level UAVs-575,142 (+1,750), cruise missiles-5,138, ships and boats-35, submarines-2, vehicles and tankers-165,641 (+363), and specialized equipment-4,846 (+2).Read also: Russian drone attacks evacuation vehicle in Donetsk region
The data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 21, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 165 combat engagement between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk direction.
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