Russian Forces Lose Another 2,250 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 21, as of 10:00 p.m., there were 165 combat engagement between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk direction.

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