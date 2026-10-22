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Overnight Russian Shelling Of Kyiv Injures 15 People, Including Two Children

Overnight Russian Shelling Of Kyiv Injures 15 People, Including Two Children


Date: 2026-10-22 02:11:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of enemy shelling on the night of October 22, 15 people were injured in the capital. Among them were two 15-year-old children. Eight of the wounded are being treated in city hospitals,” the message reads.

Read also: Russian attack targets transport facility in Kyiv 's Darnytskyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, private residential buildings and a gas station were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an enemy strike; six people were reported inj red.

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UkrinForm

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