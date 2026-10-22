Overnight Russian Shelling Of Kyiv Injures 15 People, Including Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of enemy shelling on the night of October 22, 15 people were injured in the capital. Among them were two 15-year-old children. Eight of the wounded are being treated in city hospitals,” the message reads.

Russian attack targets transport facility in's Darnytskyi district

As reported by Ukrinform, private residential buildings and a gas station were damaged in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv as a result of an enemy strike; six people were reported inj red.