Russian Drone Strikes Hit TV And Radio Station And Energy Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Region
“In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV attacked the building of a private television and radio company. A fire broke out,” Diakivnych said.
According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The information is being verified.Read also: Russian forces lose another 2,250 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day
“In the Kremenchuk district, a UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Diakivnych said.
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a Russian strike on October 21 destroyed a building of the national university and damaged the city's Palace of Cul ture.
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