Russian Drone Strikes Hit TV And Radio Station And Energy Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In Kremenchuk, an enemy UAV attacked the building of a private television and radio company. A fire broke out,” Diakivnych said.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. The information is being verified.

Russian forces lose another 2,250 soldiers in war against Ukraine over past day

“In the Kremenchuk district, a UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," Diakivnych said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a Russian strike on October 21 destroyed a building of the national university and damaged the city's Palace of Cul ture.