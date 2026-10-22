Dr. L. Murugan Presented With Patronship Of Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Dr. L. Murugan, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, was presented with the Patronship of the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti (National Hindi Cinema Awards Committee) during the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, presented the patronship, marking a significant occasion for the Committee and its commitment to recognising excellence in Hindi cinema.
The Hindi Cinema Samman was instituted as a national-level honour to recognise individuals who have made immense contributions to the growth and development of Hindi cinema. It celebrates the dedication, creativity and achievements of those whose work has enriched Indian storytelling and strengthened the industry.
“It is a great privilege and honour to present the patronship of the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti to Dr. L. Murugan. Hindi cinema has connected generations, carried our stories across borders and given Indian culture a powerful international voice. Through these honours, we acknowledge the individuals whose outstanding contributions have helped the industry grow and inspired countless young creative professionals,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Expressing appreciation for the initiative, Dr. L. Murugan said,“Hindi cinema occupies an important place in India's cultural and creative landscape. Recognising the contributions of its artists, filmmakers and professionals encourages excellence and inspires future generations. I appreciate the Committee's endeavour to celebrate those who have dedicated their talent and efforts to the progress of Hindi cinema.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that recognising achievement also creates an opportunity to bring established professionals and emerging talent closer together, encouraging learning, collaboration and respect for the industry's rich heritage.
The presentation added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and reaffirmed the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti's commitment to honouring the people who continue to shape Hindi cinema and its global influence.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, presented the patronship, marking a significant occasion for the Committee and its commitment to recognising excellence in Hindi cinema.
The Hindi Cinema Samman was instituted as a national-level honour to recognise individuals who have made immense contributions to the growth and development of Hindi cinema. It celebrates the dedication, creativity and achievements of those whose work has enriched Indian storytelling and strengthened the industry.
“It is a great privilege and honour to present the patronship of the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti to Dr. L. Murugan. Hindi cinema has connected generations, carried our stories across borders and given Indian culture a powerful international voice. Through these honours, we acknowledge the individuals whose outstanding contributions have helped the industry grow and inspired countless young creative professionals,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah.
Expressing appreciation for the initiative, Dr. L. Murugan said,“Hindi cinema occupies an important place in India's cultural and creative landscape. Recognising the contributions of its artists, filmmakers and professionals encourages excellence and inspires future generations. I appreciate the Committee's endeavour to celebrate those who have dedicated their talent and efforts to the progress of Hindi cinema.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasised that recognising achievement also creates an opportunity to bring established professionals and emerging talent closer together, encouraging learning, collaboration and respect for the industry's rich heritage.
The presentation added distinction to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida and reaffirmed the Rashtriya Hindi Cinema Samman Samiti's commitment to honouring the people who continue to shape Hindi cinema and its global influence.
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