AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report For The Q3 2026
|For the period
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
| Jan-Sep
2026
| Jan-Sep
2025
| Jan-Sep
2024
|Revenue (EUR million)
|246.7
|233.1
|231.9
|603.0
|577.3
|602.3
|Gross profit/loss (EUR million)
|69.8
|67.2
|67.0
|114.1
|101.5
|127.6
|EBITDA1 (EUR million)
|67.9
|68.9
|68.4
|104.3
|102.5
|149.5
|EBIT1 (EUR million)
|49.1
|45.9
|44.0
|46.7
|33.3
|76.1
|Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)
|43.8
|40.8
|36.8
|19.4
|5.1
|45.5
|Depreciation and amortisation (EUR million)
|18.8
|23.0
|24.4
|57.6
|69.2
|73.3
|Capital expenditures1 2(EUR million)
|3.4
|5.5
|5.6
|25.0
|27.2
|16.5
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|745,307,831
|743,569,064
|743,569,064
|744,148,653
|743,569,064
|743,569,064
|Earnings/loss per share1 (EUR)
|0.059
|0.055
|0.050
|0.026
|0.007
|0.061
|Number of passengers
|1,816,174
|1,766,335
|1,715,496
|4,307,304
|4,224,822
|4,270,002
|Number of cargo units
|64,980
|60,306
|66,865
|199,544
|185,174
|238,628
|Average number of employees
|4,837
|4,988
|5,063
|4,780
|4,936
|5,004
|As at
|30.09.2026
|30.06.2026
|31.12.2025
|30.09.2026
|30.09.2025
|30.09.2024
|Total assets (EUR million)
|1,316.1
|1,351.9
|1,330.8
|1,316.1
|1,359.1
|1,498.9
|Total liabilities (EUR million)
|588.1
|670.2
|580.7
|588.1
|621.4
|711.5
|Interest-bearing liabilities (EUR million)
|420.4
|449.2
|445.9
|420.4
|464.6
|588.3
|Net debt1 (EUR million)
|398.6
|409.6
|432.4
|398.6
|432.7
|555.7
|Net debt to EBITDA1
|3.0
|3.1
|3.3
|3.0
|3.4
|3.0
|Total equity (EUR million)
|728.0
|681.7
|750.1
|728.0
|737.7
|787.4
|Equity ratio1 (%)
|55%
|50%
|56%
|55%
|54%
|53%
|Number of ordinary shares outstanding
|748,785,364
|743,569,064
|743,569,064
|748,785,364
|743,569,064
|743,569,064
|Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)
|0.97
|0.92
|1.01
|0.97
|0.99
|1.06
|Ratios1
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
| Jan-Sep
2026
| Jan-Sep
2025
| Jan-Sep
2024
|Gross margin (%)
|28.3%
|28.8%
|28.9%
|18.9%
|17.6%
|21.2%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|27.5%
|29.6%
|29.5%
|17.3%
|17.8%
|24.8%
|EBIT margin (%)
|19.9%
|19.7%
|19.0%
|7.7%
|5.8%
|12.6%
|Net profit/loss margin (%)
|17.8%
|17.5%
|15.9%
|3.2%
|0.9%
|7.6%
|ROA (%)
|4.8%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|4.8%
|2.4%
|5.6%
|ROE (%)
|4.4%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|4.4%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|ROCE (%)
|5.9%
|2.9%
|6.7%
|5.9%
|2.9%
|6.7%
1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the Alternative Performance Measures section of Interim Report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.
EBITDA: result from operating activities before net financial items, share of profit of equity-accounted investees, taxes, depreciation and amortization
EBIT: result from operating activities
Earnings/loss per share: net profit or loss/ weighted average number of shares outstanding
Equity ratio: total equity / total assets
Shareholder's equity per share: shareholder's equity / number of shares outstanding
Gross profit/loss margin: gross profit / net sales
EBITDA margin: EBITDA / net sales
EBIT margin: EBIT / net sales
Net profit/loss margin: net profit or loss / net sales
Capital expenditure: additions to property, plant and equipment – additions to right-of-use assets + additions to intangible assets
ROA: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / average total assets
ROE: net profit 12-months trailing / average shareholders' equity
ROCE: earnings before net financial items, taxes 12-months trailing / (total assets – current liabilities (average for the period))
Net debt: interest-bearing liabilities less cash and cash equivalents
Net debt to EBITDA: net debt / EBITDA 12-months trailing
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
| Jan-Sep
2026
| Jan-Sep
2025
|Revenue
|246,696
|233,072
|603,048
|577,302
|Cost of sales
|-176,866
|-165,894
|-488,944
|-475,822
|Gross profit
|69,830
|67,178
|114,104
|101,480
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-10,072
|-10,686
|-32,439
|-32,550
|Administrative expenses
|-10,853
|-11,778
|-36,710
|-37,118
|Other operating income
|205
|1,438
|2,007
|3,246
|Other operating expenses
|-46
|-274
|-267
|-1,768
|Result from operating activities
|49,064
|45,878
|46,695
|33,290
|Finance income
|35
|202
|92
|316
|Finance costs
|-5,204
|-5,132
|-14,635
|-16,982
|Profit before income tax
|43,895
|40,948
|32,152
|16,624
|Income tax
|-46
|-173
|-12,756
|-11,536
|Net profit for the period
|43,849
|40,775
|19,396
|5,088
|Net profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|43,849
|40,775
|19,396
|5,088
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|-107
|-43
|33
|-76
|Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
|0
|-1,356
|0
|-5,607
|Other comprehensive loss/income for the period
|-107
|-1,399
|33
|-5,683
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|43,742
|39,376
|19,429
|-595
|Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|43,742
|39,376
|19,429
|-595
|EPS (in EUR)
|0.059
|0.055
|0.026
|0.007
|Diluted EPS (in EUR)
|0.058
|0.054
|0.026
|0.007
Consolidated statement of financial position
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|30.09.2026
|30.09.2025
|31.12.2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|21,759
|31,937
|13,491
|Trade and other receivables
|30,604
|33,347
|36,830
|Prepayments
|13,846
|11,409
|8,303
|Inventories
|45,277
|42,513
|45,770
|Intangible assets
|67
|1,226
|1,503
|Current assets
|111,553
|120,432
|105,897
|Other financial assets and prepayments
|443
|508
|438
|Deferred income tax assets
|21,840
|21,840
|21,840
|Investment property
|300
|300
|300
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,163,155
|1,195,032
|1,182,216
|Intangible assets
|18,830
|20,965
|20,073
|Non-current assets
|1,204,568
|1,238,645
|1,224,867
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,316,121
|1,359,077
|1,330,764
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (Note 8)
|89,726
|74,517
|77,156
|Trade and other payables
|102,262
|88,452
|97,297
|Payables to owners
|22,469
|22,313
|6
|Income tax liability
|6,507
|6,222
|4
|Deferred income
|36,458
|39,723
|37,458
|Current liabilities
|257,422
|231,227
|211,921
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|330,666
|390,129
|368,770
|Non-current liabilities
|330,666
|390,129
|368,770
|Total liabilities
|588,088
|621,356
|580,691
|Share capital
|351,929
|349,477
|349,477
|Share premium
|1,302
|663
|663
|Reserves
|59,076
|59,314
|59,760
|Retained earnings
|315,726
|328,267
|340,173
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|728,033
|737,721
|750,073
|Total equity
|728,033
|737,721
|750,073
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1,316,121
|1,359,077
|1,330,764
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|Unaudited, in thousands of EUR
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
| Jan-Sep
2026
| Jan-Sep
2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss/profit for the period
|43,849
|40,775
|19,396
|5,088
|Adjustments
|24,024
|28,673
|84,396
|98,775
|Changes in:
|Receivables and prepayments related to operating activities
|-154
|10,302
|678
|-11,848
|Inventories
|1,727
|3,308
|426
|3,837
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|-23,933
|-27,820
|5,170
|11,033
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|-22,360
|-14,210
|6,274
|3,022
|Cash generated from operating activities
|45,513
|55,238
|110,066
|106,885
|Income tax paid
|-6,094
|-4,918
|-6,254
|-4,994
|NET CASH USED IN/FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|39,419
|50,320
|103,812
|101,891
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-3,415
|-5,491
|-24,963
|-27,196
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant, equipment
|39
|6,349
|95
|70,966
|Interest received
|35
|81
|92
|175
|NET CASH USED IN/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-3,341
|939
|-24,776
|43,945
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of loans received (Note 8)
|-16,778
|-16,778
|-39,990
|-80,283
|Change in overdraft (Note 8)
|-8,347
|-7,956
|15,799
|0
|Payment of lease liabilities (Note 8)
|-4,109
|-3,809
|-13,083
|-13,531
|Interest paid
|-4,409
|-4,451
|-13,187
|-15,867
|Payment of transaction costs related to loans
|-452
|0
|-452
|-616
|Dividends paid
|-22,307
|-22,307
|-22,307
|-22,307
|Issue of shares
|2,452
|0
|2,452
|0
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-53,950
|-55,301
|-70,768
|-132,604
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|-17,872
|-4,042
|8,268
|13,232
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|39,631
|35,979
|13,491
|18,705
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|-17,872
|-4,042
|8,268
|13,232
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|21,759
|31,937
|21,759
|31,937
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachments
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AS Tallink Grupp Q3 2026 Webinar Presentation
Tallink Grupp 2026 Q3 ENG
Tallink Grupp 2026 Q3 Financial Data
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