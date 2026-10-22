The changemaker

Rapid Group founder highlights patient-centred decisions, professional accountability and sustainable healthcare leadership.

- John Abraham, Founder and CEO, Rapid GroupSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- John Abraham, a practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of Rapid Group, is outlining a clinician-first philosophy for healthcare leadership in Singapore. The approach centres on maintaining direct awareness of patient needs while developing sustainable organisations. Abraham believes leaders in healthcare must weigh service quality, clinical responsibilities, staff development and operational discipline together, rather thanmeasuring success solely through expansion.“Healthcare leadership must begin with the patient. Commercial growth should never come at the expense of clinical integrity.” said John Abraham, Founder and CEO of Rapid Group.Rapid Group encompasses Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ. Through thesebusinesses, Abraham aims to connect clinical reasoning with responsible business practices andconsistent patient experiences.This statement of leadership principles is intended to contribute to discussions among healthcarepractitioners, founders and managers about building resilient, patient-focused organisations.About John AbrahamJohn Abraham is a Singapore-based practising physiotherapist and Founder and CEO of RapidGroup, encompassing Rapid Physiocare, Rapid Pilates and RAPIDÉ.

John Abraham

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John Abraham Advocates Clinician-Led Healthcare Leadership in Singapore News Provided By RAPID PHYSIOCARE PTE. LTD. October 22, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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